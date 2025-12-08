‘Eleanor the Great,’ ‘Great Photo’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you have 90 minutes

Eleanor the Great – buy from Apple TV +

Scarlett Johansson makes her directorial debut with this engaging drama starring June Squibb as a 94-year-old woman who, after a terrible tragedy, begins to tell a story that becomes more real than the life she lived.

If you have 2 hours

Great Photo, Lovely Life – Showmax

It’s not an easy film to watch but there’s much to applaud in the bravery of this documentary, which sees photojournalist Amanda Mustard return home to Pennsylvania to reckon with the terrible truth of her grandfather, a local chiropractor accused of decades of sexual abuse.

If you have 2 hours

Jay Kelly – Netflix

Noah Baumbach directs George Clooney and Adam Sandler in this entertaining satire of celebrity in which Clooney’s Jay Kelly, a famous movie actor, and his long-suffering manager (Sandler) find themselves taking stock of their lives during a European tour.

If you have 2 hours

Relay – Rent or but from Apple TV +

Riz Ahmed and Lily James star in director David Mackenzie’s taut, gripping conspiracy thriller about a fixer who brokers deals between corporations and potential whistleblowers. His life is thrown into disarray when a new client approaches him to seek protection from her former bosses.

If you have 10 hours

The Abandons – Netflix

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter turns his attention to the American West for this defiantly female-focused series starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headley as the powerful matriarch heads of two families from different sides of the tracks battling for supremacy in 1850s Washington.