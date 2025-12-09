Festive gifting with purpose: Woolies, every Christmas always

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Woolworths’ range of matching family PJs is locally made from responsibly sourced cotton and features locally designed prints.

Every Christmas tells a story; and at Woolworths, the magic is always in the details.

This festive season, Woolworths invites you to celebrate moments of generosity, connection, and joy with a curated selection of gifts that highlight its commitment to quality, local collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.

Celebrating local creativity: exclusive collaborations

(Woolworths)

The Heritage Collection: MaXhosa Lifestyle

Woolworths proudly deepens its commitment to local design with the launch of the exclusive Heritage Collection: MaXhosa Lifestyle.

This partnership celebrates contemporary African luxury through a range of thoughtfully designed gift items from stylish wine, flower, and cooler bags to a Dombolo Steamed Bread Kit and beautifully crafted memento tins to store all your cherished items and memorabilia this season.

Blending MaXhosa’s iconic design language with Woolworths’ trusted quality, each piece is made with sustainability and reusability in mind, with a modern take on the art of gifting.

Available only at selected Woolworths stores.

Studio Muti: fynbos-inspired favourites

Cape Town-based illustration studio Studio Muti brings the beauty of the Cape’s fynbos to life through beautifully designed biscuit tins.

Filled with all-butter shortbread, baked locally using free-range eggs and real butter in one of SA’s oldest bakeries, these tins are festive souvenirs destined to be treasured long after the holidays.

(Woolworths)

Mo’s Crib: crafted with heart

Pretoria-based sisters Mo and Michelle Mokone bring their signature craftsmanship to Woolworths with a unique selection of tree decorations, a tree collar, serviette rings and festive placemats.

Handmade using natural grasses and beads, these pieces add an authentic African touch to your tree and table.

(Woolworths)

Andrea’s Topiary: nature’s elegance

Add a touch of natural beauty to your décor with Andrea’s Topiary, featuring hand-crafted wreaths and ornaments made from locally sourced foliage.

Created by artisans from the Elgin community in the Western Cape, each piece brings the warmth of nature into your home.

(Woolworths)

Family PJs: made to match, locally

There’s nothing quite like matching family PJs to bring the festive cheer home. The Woolworths’ range is expertly made locally in two factories employing over 1,800 people, the majority of whom are women. It’s made from responsibly sourced cotton with locally designed prints for the whole family.

For the food lovers

This Christmas, Woolworths’ confectionery range is crafted with responsibly sourced cocoa delivering indulgence with purpose. Skilled local artisans bring tradition and precision together to create exceptional treats for gifting or sharing.

(Woolworths)

Woolworths also introduces a uniquely South African keepsake: the Blackwood biltong cutter. It’s beautifully handcrafted by local woodworkers and artisans using Australian Blackwood, an invasive species sustainably removed to protect our country’s indigenous forests. Each one supports our ecosystem restoration while creating meaningful employment.

(Woolworths)

Conscious beauty, thoughtful gifting

Spoil your loved ones with WBeauty, Woolworths’ 100% vegan beauty range endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty. Formulated with ethically and responsibly sourced ingredients, over 85% of WBeauty products are made in SA, supporting more than 500 jobs, the majority of which are held by women.

From elegant fragrance sets to the beloved Simply Floral bath & body collections, WBeauty gift sets offer luxurious self-care with a conscience.

(Woolworths)

Buy to give: supporting #ZeroHunger2030

This festive season, let your gifts create a lasting impact. In support of Woolworths’ journey towards #ZeroHunger2030, for every purchase of any Woolies locally made crackers or single Christmas cards, the retailer will donate R1 (VAT included) on your behalf as a customer to help fight hunger in SA.

(Woolworths)

(Woolworths)

Customers can also add a contribution at the till or scan the SnapScan code to support the cause, which empowers communities with the skills and resources needed to grow more food and build long-term food security.

Go to Woolworths.co.za/zerohunger for more information.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.