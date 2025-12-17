The best seat in the house? It’s behind your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When it comes to creating unforgettable memories, many of us have learnt that where you’re seated can make or break the experience.

We’ve all been there — from sky-high seats at a stadium concert, to being stuck behind a sea of parents with tripods at the school play, or spotting an iconic view while squashed into the dreaded middle seat on a long flight.

But none of that matters if you’ve got a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S25 or Galaxy Z7 Series on hand. Why? Because with a Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, Z Fold7 or Z Flip7, no seat is ever a bad seat.

Featuring powerful cameras with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered editing features, these flagship devices transform every vantage point into a front-row experience, ensuring you never miss a moment worth capturing.

From the back to the spotlight

Think of the last time you were at a massive concert. Maybe you didn’t land front-row tickets because those are hard to get. No stress.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s AI-enhanced zoom, you can get closer than ever before. Suddenly, you’ve got the superstar headline performer in big, crisp HD detail on your screen — as if you were right up against the stage.

And when the lights go down? That’s when the advanced Nightography in Samsung’s flagship 2025 devices shines. The lasers, glitter, and swaying phone lights in the crowd are captured in sharp, vivid colour, letting you record not just a performance, but the entire vibe of the night.

Unrivalled Nightography: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers crisp imagery with less noise and more clarity even when shooting in low-light environments. (Samsung)

The school play parent hack

We all know the struggle of trying to film your child’s big stage moment from the very back row. With the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s intelligent zoom and AI image processing, your kid’s shining moment comes through sharp, detailed, and unmissable.

And if a stranger’s head or tripod sneaks into the corner of the frame? Generative Edit has you covered. With a few taps, distractions disappear, and your child is restored as the star of the show — exactly as it should be remembered.

Later, long after the curtains were drawn on the concert, you may just want to relive the concert via the videos you captured on your phone. You can use the Audio Eraser feature to remove distracting background sounds from your videos, such as wind, crowd chatter, or general ambient sound, while preserving key audio like speech or music.

Travel without limits, with Galaxy by your side

Sightseeing often means fighting for the “perfect shot”. At Table Mountain or Kruger National Park lookouts, tourists can crowd in shoulder to shoulder, but the Galaxy S25 and Z7 Series’ AI camera smarts help you zoom in on hidden details, frame unique perspectives, and even clear away distractions later.

The flagship Galaxy devices are more than just smartphones with some powerful cameras. They have Gemini Live which you can use to plan entire itineraries, get real-time tips on the best times to visit attractions, and even receive weather-based outfit suggestions. It’s like having a personal tour guide and travel photographer in your pocket.

Everyday front-row moments

Galaxy magic isn’t only for big events. It’s snapping latte art at your favourite Joburg café that would be a hit on Instagram, capturing your child’s soccer goal from across the field, or polishing that group selfie with the Best Face feature so no one looks awkward (because yes, someone always blinks).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 features a pro-level 50MP camera. (Samsung)

Life may not always hand you the “perfect view”, but having the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, Z Fold7 or Z Flip7 in your pocket ensures you never miss the moment.

From concerts and school plays to travel adventures and everyday wins, your Samsung Galaxy phone transforms every seat into the best seat in the house.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.