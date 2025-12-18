FESTIVE RECIPES | From show-stopper eats to tasty cocktails, win hearts this Christmas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Summer brings many joys — long, warm days, a more outdoorsy lifestyle, and lots of stone fruit — and South Africa happens to produce a splendid variety of top-quality cherries. These glossy, jewel-like fruits add vibrant colour, flavour and a celebratory feel to our summer tables.

With their unique balance of tartness and sweetness, cherries are an inspired ingredient that brings irresistible flavour and colour to sweet and savoury dishes. They are naturally low in calories and fat while being rich in essential nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium.

Cherries are also a good source of fibre, which supports gut health. Their deep red colour is more than just attractive — it indicates that cherries contain antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory properties and support overall wellness. We speak to the team at Juicy Delicious about some great recipes from chefs Emma Nkunzana and Jenny Morris to try:

CHERRY-CURED SALMON GRAVLAX

Salmon cured in a cherry-flavoured salt. (Juicy Delicious)

Salmon Cure

80g cherries

3 juniper berries

zest of a lime

200g coarse salt

80g sugar

600g – 800g salmon or trout fillet

Rosti

4 large potatoes

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp onion powder

oil for shallow frying

Method

In a food processor, blend the cherries, juniper berries and lime zest until finely chopped. Mix the puree with the coarse salt and sugar to create the curing mixture (you can use a pestle and mortar). Line a shallow dish with cling film; place half the cure in the dish. Lay the salmon fillet on top, then cover with the remaining cure, pressing gently to coat evenly. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, place a weight on top (such as a tray with tins), and refrigerate for 12 hours. Once cured, rinse the salmon under cold water to remove all the salt, then pat dry, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. To prepare the rosti, grate the potatoes into a colander and squeeze out excess liquid. In a bowl, mix the grated potato with smoked paprika, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Heat a thin layer of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Shape the potato mixture into small rounds (about 6cm–8cm wide) and fry in batches for 3–4 minutes per side, until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towels. To serve, thinly slice the gravlax at an angle using a sharp knife. Top each rosti with a spoonful of crème fraîche, a slice or two of salmon, a sprig of watercress and a drizzle of lime juice. Serve immediately as an elegant appetiser or canapé with crème fraîche, watercress and lime.

CHOC CHERRY BARK

Juicy cherries, rich chocolate and a whisper of salt. Bite-sized luxury for every occasion. (Juicy Delicious)

Ingredients

300g dark chocolate

1 cup fresh cherries, pitted and halved, well drained

½ cup pistachios or almonds, chopped

pinch flaky salt

Method

Melt chocolate, and spread it onto a lined tray. Scatter cherries, nuts and salt. Chill until set, then break into shards.

Tip for use:

Cocktail party glam: Break into jagged shards and pile onto a platter with flutes of bubbly.

Break into jagged shards and pile onto a platter with flutes of bubbly. Cheese board magic: Serve with salty blue cheese or goat’s cheese — the sweet-sour cherry and chocolate combo is outrageous with creamy, tangy cheeses.

Serve with salty blue cheese or goat’s cheese — the sweet-sour cherry and chocolate combo is outrageous with creamy, tangy cheeses. Gift giving: Wrap shards in cellophane with ribbon — the chicest homemade gift.

Wrap shards in cellophane with ribbon — the chicest homemade gift. After dinner seduction: A few glossy shards served with espresso or port is all you need for a memorable finish.

A few glossy shards served with espresso or port is all you need for a memorable finish. Sweet, sexy shards for snacking or gifting.

shards for snacking or gifting. Festive flair: Scatter it on a Christmas dessert platter — it’s red, dark, dramatic, and feels like celebration in edible form.

CHERRY BOMB COCKTAIL

Ingredients

50ml gin (Tanqueray No 10 or a floral gin works beautifully — complements cherry without overpowering)

20ml fresh lemon juice

15ml honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water — adds smoothness and body)

5ml–10ml Maraschino liqueur (optional, for a whisper of almond and depth)

5 fresh cherries (pitted)

60ml–80ml Cherry Bomb (to top)

Ice

Method