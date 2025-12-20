The joy of reading - How you can read to children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If the idea of reading to your child – or any child – is daunting, don’t let it be. Don’t wait for the perfect time, don’t wait for the perfect book, just seize the moment.

That’s the message from Niso Smith, widow of the legendary writer Wilbur Smith, founder of the Wilbur Smith Foundation SA and patron of the inaugural #18for9 reading for children campaign. Launching in South Africa on January 9 , on what would have been Wilbur Smith’s 93rd birthday, this initiative seeks to encourage parents to spend at least 18 minutes reading to their children.

“Reading was my late husband’s first love,” Niso says, “it spawned a lifelong passion for storytelling that led him to become the writer that he was.”

Wilbur and Niso Smith (Wilbur and Niso Smith)

Wilbur Smith published 49 books, selling more than 140 million copies on the way to becoming Africa’s most commercially successful novelist, before passing at the age of 88 in 2021. His estate has published a further nine books in the four years since, using co-authors and the notes and storylines that he left behind.

Reading is vital, yet fewer and fewer South African children can read with understanding – in any of the country’s languages. Whatever the reason, and there are many contributing factors, the outcome is all too obvious. Children who grow up unable to read are destined to fall behind their peers. Unable to unlock the majority of opportunities that come their way, they will eventually be destined to live lives that are at best unfulfilled and at worse without much hope.

The joy of reading (Wilbur and Niso Smith Foundation)

Older children and adults can help turn this situation around, Niso argues, by taking the time to be with the younger members of the family and reading to them at least five days a week.

“Far too many of us don’t read to our children – or any children,” Niso says, “and it shows. Maybe we don’t think we have enough time, or we are scared that we won’t do it right, but any reading is better than no reading at all.

“Make it fun, let the child touch the pages of the book, let them trace the words and turn the pages. Let them ask questions.

“Most of all, let them feel connected.

“It’s amazing what can happen. My husband built an entire career and delighted tens of millions of people around the world during his lifetime and beyond, just because his mother took the time to read to him.

“We can do the same by starting on January 9. ” Niso says.

