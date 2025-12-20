YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 21-28 December, 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 – 21 Dec)

Think brilliant ideas and magical plans. Now’s your chance to examine those extraordinary senses, and discover what each has to offer. And while you’re waiting for the planets to kick in, spare a thought for a peculiar love life. Do whatever’s necessary to make your wishes come true. This is the perfect time to create happiness. It is not, however, your job to make anyone else happy. That’s entirely up to them. Make a list of goals to that end.

CAPRICORN (22 Dec – Jan 19)

So you’re tired. So what? Are you going to beat yourself up for being so feeble – or finally allow yourself a break? Come now. When the body needs time off, it takes it whether you like it or not. So avoid burnout and sit down. In case you hadn’t noticed, most people tend to relax at this time of year. And there’s no need to worry about the career moves. They’re taking care of themselves. Next year is a good one.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Strange, mystifying energies are occupying your mind. The most potent planets are with you, demanding some real changes in your psyche before they leave you alone. This is a crucial – and fascinating - time in your life. But you’re not alone. The energies are with you all the way. And lifetimes of ancient wisdom are seated in your soul, just waiting for your call. You’re a leader. So lead by example … as soon as you’ve taken a few days off to drink some eggnog.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Just because everyone thinks you’re completely nuts, doesn’t mean you are. Fact is, the planets are whispering in your ear, and you’re finally paying attention. Your career is a taking a radical turn, and that five-year plan can now be tossed in the bin. Remember, you’re just as important as anyone else, so don’t even think of putting other peoples’ needs before your own. Here’s your moment to find your voice – and use it. Your rewards are already on their way.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Those artistic leanings, and fervent desires to share your passions, are pushing you to take exciting risks. And strangely, despite the conservatism of those around you, your very enthusiasm could pull them all out of their ruts. Don’t you dare let anyone intimidate you into chickening out. The planets of magical progress are with you – awaiting direction. And don’t fret about your love life. It will take its own course as the festivities lift everyone’s energies.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 – May 20)

You’re looking good – sensual, inspiring, even a little vulnerable. It’s an irresistible combination, drawing admirers as if by magic. It’s your moment to ask for whatever you want. And if you feel you have an unfair advantage, make a note to do something nice for three people today. That way all debts are cleared. Now, buy yourself a Christmas present. And make a list of desires for next year. Then start behaving as though they’ve already come true.

GEMINI

(May 21 – Jun 20)

For once, try doing one thing at a time. Needless to say, the temptations to lose your focus will be endless. But there are things like integrity and reputation at stake. Not only that – if you can follow through this time, you’re much more likely to be taken seriously next time. Take it slowly. The planets are playing some very peculiar games. Your love life, at least, is moving according to plan … assuming, that is, that you have a plan! Make it your Christmas wish.

CANCER

(Jun 21– Jul 22)

If you’re embroiled in one of those mad love affairs, the relationship will either peter out or move to the next step. Those of you with children are being forced to adapt to new circumstances as the old rules no longer apply. In short, this could be a fairly hectic time for you – though the changes will ultimately be good ones. Just be patient, and wait for the craziness to pass. Meanwhile, trust your fabulous instincts. It’s a magical time.

LEO

(Jul 23 – Aug 22)

So you know precisely what you’re capable of, do you? Wrong. Make a list of all your gifts – every splendid thing – and prepare to explore each one. Your horizons are about to expand. And your life-journey is about to take a small detour. Don’t panic. For a mind as fertile as yours, additional stimulation is always a source of fascination. The career, meanwhile, is making choices of its own. Something big is happening there. Pack a large lunch.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Romance is always good – even though it’s not necessarily your strong point. Even so, since you’ve been thinking about moving in a different direction, your actions have become hesitant and feeble. Enough of that. Rather do nothing than dilly around with someone’s feelings. And while you’re thinking, plan a party. Drink cocktails. Get back your sense of self. The planets are taking you in unexpected directions. Take a peek. You can always come back if you don’t like what you see.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 – Oct 22)

As you’re rapidly discovering, reality is largely about perception. And right now, your enthusiasm is vibrant enough to be contagious. And yes, there’s a chance of an energy dip on the horizon. But that’s more about your emotional needs than your physical health. Meanwhile, it’s the festive season. Stay festive. After that, change is coming. Those really big dreams are on the verge of coming true. Edit the confusing bits while you have the chance.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Can you even remember when you last felt so delighted with yourself? Don’t question it. This is a time to relish – in spite of the madness around you. One word of warning though. The energy is so high you’re liable to take insane risks - and be forced to deal with the flak later. So if you’re completely incapable of rational thought, ask someone sensible for advice. And follow it. Alternatively, just have a good time – and deal with the resulting drama next year. Plenty of time for that.

HERE’S YOUR CHART ...

Monica Chabangu

May 14 1978, Johannesburg 16h00)

Sun sign: Taurus

Moon sign: Leo Rising Sign: Libra

Taurus wants financial security. Leo wants attention and recognition. Libra wants relationships and glamour. Fortunately, you have enough fire power to get the lot – provided you sort through a few priorities. Your abundance planet is hovering about, checking your motives. By April next year, you’ll be in full swing, getting new projects off the ground, and making your presence felt. Don’t rush this. You have success in your energy, but there are two lessons to be mastered before you get there. Patience is one. Money management is the other. Imported shoes need to be relegated to the bottom of the ‘essentials’ list. Impressing other people with your stylishness could seriously damage your profit margin. Besides, you’re the only one who knows the difference. And anyway, you’re so gorgeous, you’d look great dressed in a paper bag. Give yourself a break. Let yourself be rich and powerful. It’ll be fun.

