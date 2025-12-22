Revamp kitchen cabinets on a budget

Old, tired cabinets can make even the most beautiful kitchen feel dated. The good news? You don’t need a full renovation to transform them. With a few simple steps – paint, hardware and accessories – you can create a modern, stylish space that feels brand new.
STEP 1: Before applying paint or stain, proper preparation is key
- Empty your cabinets: remove all items and take off the doors, drawers and hardware.
- Clean thoroughly: use a degreasing cleaner to remove kitchen grime.
- Sand lightly: smooth the surfaces using medium-grit sandpaper (120–150 grit). This helps paint adhere better.
- Prime the surfaces: apply a good-quality primer designed for wood or laminate. This prevents peeling and ensures an even finish.
Tip: Use painter’s tape to protect walls, TIP countertops and appliances.
STEP 2: Choose your finish
• Paint: choose a durable, water-resistant paint in a colour that complements your kitchen. Matt or satin finishes are perfect for a modern look.
• Stain: if you love the natural wood look, pick a stain that enhances the grain while giving a refreshed tone.
Tip: Apply two thin coats instead of one thick coat for smooth, professional-looking results.
STEP 3: Upgrade hardware
- Remove old hardware: keep screws handy in a labelled container.
- Choose modern replacements: brushed metal, matt black or sleek minimalist designs instantly update cabinets.
- Install new hardware: align carefully and drill pilot holes if necessary.
STEP 4: Add peel-and-stick backsplashes
No kitchen revamp is complete without a pop of personality.
• Peel-and-stick tiles are an affordable way to refresh your backsplash.
• Measure carefully, cut to size and apply from the centre outwards for a seamless look.
• Smooth with a scraper or spatula to remove air bubbles.
STEP 5: Finishing touches
• Let paint or stain cure completely before reattaching doors.
• Organise your cabinet interiors for a neat, functional finish.
• Consider adding undercabinet lighting or decorative shelf liners for an extra stylish touch.
