YOUR WEEKLY STARS | January 11-17

Your Chart

Cecily Johnson, July 9 1996, Durban, 9.32am

Sun sign: Cancer

Moon sign: Taurus

Rising sign: Virgo

It’s because you’re a natural leader that you’re so keen to get on with your life. But one of the most important lessons for any leader is patience. However much you may want it, you can’t control any more than you can control. Besides, it’s when you’re “out of control” that the real magic happens. So put down those five-year plans, get into the boat and throw away the oars. One thing though: do your best not to marry too early. You’re convinced that a settled emotional life will give you the structure you need for success. But the truth is, you’ll change so much over the next year that your needs will no longer be recognisable. For now, gain as many skills as you can, travel whenever the opportunity arises, and trust yourself enough to let your instincts lead the way. You’ll have an extraordinary life. Let yourself enjoy it.

Want your chart read?

E-mail Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

The planets are gathered around you, nudging you into sensible brilliance, with a side of mischief. Work rewards planning, lists and that wonderful discipline you manage so beautifully. Midweek brings a social surprise — say yes, even in slippers. Money behaves if you do. Weekend energy favours rest, laughter and not fixing everyone else’s life. Omega 3 helps decisions; patience saves friendships; chocolate remains — as always — a valid coping strategy.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Ideas are sparking faster than even you can explain. Make sure you write them down — or they’ll disappear back into the ether. Either way, the new year career benefits from your quirky brilliance. But remind yourself that others probably need footnotes — just to keep up. Wednesday brings new friendships and unexpected invites. By the weekend, rest your mind, hydrate and stop reinventing the wheel. The old one works fine ... mostly.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your week feels dreamy, but oddly productive. Intuition guides work choices — though deadlines will probably still have to be met. Thursday brings kind words and a lovely surprise. Money prefers gentle budgeting rather than wishful thinking. Avoid emotional shopping over the weekend. Your heart’s wise; your alarm clock is not. Peppermint tea helps, naps heal and music dramatically improves everything. As always.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

If you’re struggling to find work, you won’t be for long. The planets want your finances to improve, so they’ll find ways to make sure that happens. Keep a handle on your energy levels though. The demands on you are enormous. Rest when you can. And most importantly, watch the love life. Misunderstandings are a big part of the current cosmic plan. When in doubt, don’t. If someone else wants the last word, give it with a smile.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Your week brings a mix of steady progress and unexpected surprises. Your practical side shines — as long as you’re careful with those stubborn streaks. By Wednesday, a small financial opportunity will come knocking. Don’t ignore it. You never know where it could lead. Meanwhile, the occasional indulgence will remind you what it was all for. Just make sure not to replace common sense with red wine ... well, not too often.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your curiosity is turbocharged! Conversations flow, ideas bounce, and your charm is almost unfair. Midweek, decisions may feel tricky — try not to overthink everything. Romance sparkles if you can ditch the distractions (yes, even your phone). Keep your energy up, although you should probably skip the naked skydiving. Adventure awaits, always with a wink and a smile! No need to kill yourself in the process.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

A teaspoon of that clear-headed detachment is what’s needed now. And the most important lesson here is — as they say — “don’t sweat the small stuff.” Right now, details are impossible to keep track of, and none of them make sense anyway. It’s the big picture you’re after — major career goals and relationship expectations; travel plans and learning schedules. Work on those and you’ll be fine. Better than fine.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

A great time to negotiate — as long as you play your cards very close to the chest. At this point, you really don’t know who you can trust. Which doesn’t mean no-one’s trustworthy — so don’t go jumping to mad conclusions. A spot of investigation will reveal completely different sets of options — the kind that never occurred to you. So if nothing else, stay flexible enough to rewrite your diary at a moment’s notice. Being in control is not always the first prize. Hardly ever, in fact.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Unexpected changes in your love life stir up all sorts of deep-seated emotions you’d forgotten you had. So add new dimensions to your passions by sharing philosophies or travel experiences with people you love. In fact, go on a trip somewhere. Meanwhile, all the changes in your life could leave you feeling out of balance. Try some breathing exercises. If you’re alone, work on falling in love with yourself. It’s the best way to attract new love into your orbit. It’s true.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

For some reason, partnerships always make you feel safer than going it alone — until, of course, the drama starts. Well, here’s another one. This time, before you launch into something new, make sure you’re perfectly comfortable with the roles you’ll play and the duties you’ll share. Also, have another look at the current financial laws and obligations. Things have changed somewhat since last you went down this road. And how about an actual contract? Would make a useful change.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Inflexible? Conservative? You? Nah, not any more. The door to your creative energies has just been ripped open, and suddenly you’re wanting to experiment, innovate, capitalise on new technologies and generally move off the beaten track. This is your opportunity to welcome in the new and profit by it. Courage is all you’ll need. And the realisation that perfect isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. It doesn’t matter where you start — as long as you do. One bite at a time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Money dramas are messing with your love life — but only if you let them. So listen closely: money has nothing to do with relationships, but everything to do with passion. You need passion to attract anything good into your life. Bottom line: if you’re having money problems, sort them out — either together or alone — independently of your feelings. This is actually about self-esteem. If you feel your partner is not supporting you, discuss that separately. It’s a different issue.