Things to stream

If you have 90 minutes:

Sisu: Road to Revenge – Apple TV+

Finnish director Jalmari Helander follows up his 2022 World War 2 action hit with an equally brutal, short, tightly executed, high-octane sequel that sees Jorma Tommila’s seemingly invincible eponymous hero battling the Red Army.

If you have 4 hours:

Fallout: Season 2 – Prime Video

Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachlan return to the black humoured, dystopian post-apocalyptic world of creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner’s smartly human drama-centred adaptation of the hit video game in a second season that expands the show’s universe, and delivers more unique surprises and memorably shady characters.

Land of Sin – Netflix

In the bleak, icy landscape of rural Sweden, an eccentric detective and her new partner find themselves getting far more than they bargained for when the investigation into the murder of teenager leads them deep into the tangled web of a generational family feud in this typically dark Scandi-noir.

If you have 6 hours:

His & Hers – Netflix

Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Sunita Mani and Pablo Schreiber star in this mystery drama based on the book by Alice Feeney about a journalist who investigates a murder in her hometown and soon finds herself up against a suspicious detective in a story that has many sides and no easy answers.

A Thousand Blows: Season 2 – Disney+

Steven Knight’s 19th-century London underworld drama returns for a second season of power plays, double-crosses and boxing action, starring Erin Doherty, Malachi Kirby and Stephen Graham.