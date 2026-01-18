A look back at this year’s Golden Globes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s as if all the world’s glamorous people, dressed to the nines, were dropped into one tiny space

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards crowned Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another as the movie to beat come Oscar time. The film garnered wins for Best Director, Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Screenplay for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, and also scooped Best Female Supporting Actor (Motion Picture) for breakout star Teyana Taylor.

DiCaprio ultimately lost Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) to Timothée Chalamet for his role as a fanatical table-tennis player in Marty Supreme. Hamnet continued its critical and popular success that began at the Toronto International Film Festival by taking home Best Motion Picture (Drama), with Jessie Buckley receiving a Best Actress (Drama) nod for her role in the film. Rose Byrne took Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) for the stark If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, while the Best Actor gong went to Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

There was also continued celebration of Adolescence, a powerful Netflix drama that scored multiple wins: Owen Cooper for Best Supporting Actor, Erin Doherty for Best Supporting Actress, and Stephen Graham for Best Actor. T his critically acclaimed limited series was praised for its unflinching look at modern masculinity and youth crime. K-Pop Demon Hunters continued its popular explosion, winning awards for Best Original Song for Golden and Best Motion Picture (Animation). Comedian Nikki Glaser again presided over the ceremony with her distinctive brand of vanilla comedy.

Kate Hudson and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globe Awards. (Dick Clark)

The Golden Globes — which celebrates the best in movies, television and podcasts — has long been known as “Hollywood’s party of the year”. It is held in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, where there’s an open bar and A-list guests get to schmooze and table-hop dressed in designer togs and dripping in diamonds. It’s as if all the world’s glamorous people, dressed to the nines, were dropped into one tiny space, with some famous actors getting to meet each other for the first time. Indeed, part of the buzz of the event is watching the reverence and excitement evident in people who usually stimulate that reaction only in others. Silver-screen icons George Clooney and Julia Roberts held court while emerging stars flocked to get close to them. Roberts is true Hollywood royalty, and she was untouchable as the butt of Glaser’s jokes — as the comedy host found out the hard way when she tested her Golden Globes material at comedy clubs before the show. She did a soft roast of the Pretty Woman star and reported that she was so thoroughly booed she ended up dumping the jokes altogether.

The red carpet popped with stylish fashion in the Beverly Hills sunshine after weeks of storms and frigid temperatures.

For all its hoopla and glamour, the event has also become a showcase for off-stage romance. This year, newlywed Selena Gomez brought along her hubby, musician Benny Blanco. Timothée Chalamet once again declared his love for Kylie Jenner, and both couples laid on copious public displays of affection, undeterred by the cameras and well aware their smooches and hugs would be captured and posted on social media around the world. Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons (nominated for his role in Bugonia alongside Emma Stone) strolled the carpet hand in hand, as did couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Pamela Anderson and Miley Cyrus at The Golden Globes. (Dick Clark)

In the fashion stakes, Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous in a gown by Lily et Cie that looked more revealing in photographs than it was in real life. Jennifer Lawrence, in a rare “miss”, chose a sheer Givenchy dress with strategically placed embroidery that could have done with tighter straps to pull the whole garment up. What is more, the matching bomber jacket she paired it with was too heavy for the sheer fabric underneath it. Teyana Taylor can do no wrong in the style department, and this was clear on the night, when she wore strategically placed fabric in all the right places. Selena Gomez’s Chanel-designed, black-and-white feathered gown was pure perfection. Pregnant presenter Hailee Steinfeld stunned onlookers in a beaded blush gown, while Kate Hudson shimmered in a steel-grey gown of fringes. A special mention must go to Pamela Anderson for her understated elegance. She wore a simple white blouse paired with a long pencil skirt, both by Ferragamo and accessorised with diamonds, her blonde hair in a beehive bun with a side-swept fringe.

See the full list of winners below:

83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 2025

FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR (MOTION PICTURE)

TEYANA TAYLOR (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR (MOTION PICTURE)

STELLAN SKARSGÅRD (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)

MALE ACTOR (TV SERIES — DRAMA)

NOAH WYLE (THE PITT)

FEMALE ACTOR (TV SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

JEAN SMART (HACKS)

MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR (TELEVISION)

OWEN COOPER (ADOLESCENCE)

MALE ACTOR (TV SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

SETH ROGEN (THE STUDIO)

PODCAST

GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER (SPOTIFY)

ORIGINAL SONG (MOTION PICTURE)

GOLDEN — KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (NETFLIX)

ORIGINAL SCORE (MOTION PICTURE)

LUDWIG GÖRANSSON (SINNERS)

SCREENPLAY (MOTION PICTURE)

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

FEMALE ACTOR (MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

ROSE BYRNE (IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU)

MALE ACTOR (MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET (MARTY SUPREME)

MALE ACTOR (LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MADE FOR TV MOVIE)

STEPHEN GRAHAM (ADOLESCENCE)

FEMALE ACTOR (LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MADE FOR TV MOVIE)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS (DYING FOR SEX)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

SINNERS (WARNER BROS PICTURES)

DIRECTOR (MOTION PICTURE)

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON (ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER)

MOTION PICTURE (ANIMATED)

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS (NETFLIX)

MOTION PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

THE SECRET AGENT (NEON) — BRAZIL

FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR (TELEVISION)

ERIN DOHERTY (ADOLESCENCE)

STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE

RICKY GERVAIS (RICKY GERVAIS: MORTALITY)

FEMALE ACTOR (TV SERIES — DRAMA)

RHEA SEEHORN (PLURIBUS)

TV SERIES (DRAMA)

THE PITT (HBO MAX)

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MADE FOR TV MOVIE

ADOLESCENCE (NETFLIX)

TV SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

THE STUDIO (APPLE TV)

FEMALE ACTOR (MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA)

JESSIE BUCKLEY (HAMNET)

MALE ACTOR (MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA)

WAGNER MOURA (THE SECRET AGENT)

MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER (WARNER BROS PICTURES)

MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

HAMNET (FOCUS FEATURES)