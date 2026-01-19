Lifestyle

From Daliwonga vs Julius Malema to more, celebs who beef with politicians

While the pair might have social media tongues wagging, we look at the real beefs between stars and politicians

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

EFF leader Julius Malema and musician Daliwonga. (Thapelo Morebudi and )

It took four words and one X post to get social media ablaze as Julius Malema threw ire at local muso Daliwonga.

The EFF leader took to the social media platform with a post stating, “Don’t try me, bastard,” to express his frustration with the star, with Daliwonga tagged.

While it is unclear what started the heated rivalry between the two, netizens alleged it was rooted in Daliwonga being a no-show at an event hosted by a relative of Malema’s who owns Slageng in Polokwane, Limpopo.

While no official statement has been issued by Daliwonga, we take a look at other celeb vs politician rivalries that have exploded in the eyes of the public:

ROBERT MARAWA VS FIKILE MBALULA

Robert Marawa questioned Mbalula's statement that the SABC had 'dealt' with the radio host.
Radio and TV presenter, Robert Marawa. (Veli Nhlapo)

The pair have often bumped heads when sharing opinions about each other, but the mounting tension between them came to a head in 2017 when the sports broadcaster said Mbalula was to blame for South Africa losing out on hosting the Commonwealth Games.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula delivers the Peter Mokaba lecture in Mogwase, Rustenburg, on January 9. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Brothers of Peace hitmaker Oskido helped them reconcile, sharing with TshisaLIVE that both parties were close friends of his.

“I decided to call them for a meeting and they agreed, so everything went well. So Fikile and Robert are buddies — no more fighting,” Oskido said.

HELEN ZILLE VS ANELE MDODA

While Anele Mdoda is famed for her fun and energetic radio show on 947, it was all frowns and jabs when DA federal council chair Zille attended to discuss her run for Johannesburg mayor.

Arriving late for the interview, Zille was met with ire by Mdoda, who grilled her on social media chatter.

Zille lambasted Mdoda, asking if she was made the “spokesperson of black people”, and added insult to injury when she implied a caller had better questions than Mdoda.

SIZWE DHLOMO VS FLOYD SHIVAMBU

A war of words erupted between Shivambu and Dhlomo over the former’s political career. After his exit from the EFF, Shivambu shared heated words on X, warning Dhlomo to not comment on his career. “I don’t know what you do, and I humbly advise that you focus there. Please!” said Shivambu.

Dhlomo replied with a steely “or what?” which resulted in a swift social media blocking from Shivambu.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | South Africa should shift focus from matric rates

2

De Zorzi more suitable for subcontinent conditions than Rickelton, says Philander

3

Blast from the past: Bafana’s comedy of errors sends them to the slaughter

4

A-LISTERS | Meet the A-listers you need to know: The Goddess Edition

5

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Muzzling outspoken artists carries disturbing echoes of our apartheid past