5 ways you can beat summer heat

As many more people swap days lying by the pool for long meetings in the concrete jungle, there is little time to commit to a rigorous skincare routine. However, harsh summer heat can cause serious damage, and January is not just about financial stress. It is also Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

With skin cancer rates on the rise globally, it’s more important than ever to protect yourself from the dangers of the sun. While time outdoors is great for overall health, excessive sun exposure is not without risks.

Here are five simple ways you can stay sun smart while still enjoying the benefits of the great outdoors:

Know your sunscreen

Don’t just grab any sunscreen in an attempt to be protected while outdoors. Make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen regularly as this type of sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays, which are responsible for both skin ageing and sunburn. As a rule of thumb, opt for a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30, and reapply it every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

When choosing a sunscreen, look for one that is water-resistant and safe for children and sensitive skin so your whole family can use it. Be generous with applying it too — most people don’t apply nearly enough sunscreen to get the full SPF benefit. A good guideline is to use about 30ml for your entire body, and a teaspoon for your face.

Sunscreen can also be handy on cloudy days as up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate through clouds, so make applying sunscreen part of your daily routine, like brushing your teeth.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen regularly. (seventyfour74)

Dress for protection

Clothing plays a vital role in sun protection. To help reduce UV exposure, wear long-sleeved breathable fabrics like cotton or linen with lighter colours that reflect rather than absorb heat. Dark colours might look great, but they absorb more UV radiation, so save the black T-shirt for evening wear.

Wide-brimmed hats that cover your face, ears and neck are also a must. While caps may look cool, they leave your ears and neck exposed, so they’re not ideal for serious sun protection when you’re outside for hours on end. And don’t forget sunglasses — your eyes need protection too. Look for sunglasses that block 99%-100% of both UVA and UVB rays.

Peak exposure

The sun’s rays are most intense between 10am and 4pm, so try to reduce your sun exposure during these peak hours and rather plan your outdoor activities for early morning or late afternoon. When you are spending time outside, seek shade whenever possible.

If you absolutely must be in direct sunlight during these hours (for those keeping active playing sports), double down on other protective measures such as sunscreen, hats and clothing.

Lead by example to make sure that kids follow healthy habits when it comes to skincare. Stock photo. (123RF/Domenicogelermo)

Skin checks

Regular skin checks are a fundamental part of sun safety, and catching potential problems early can literally save your life. Check at least once a month for any new or changing moles or spots.

If you do notice any suspicious changes, consult your GP or skin specialist as soon as you can. It’s also worth scheduling an annual professional skin check with a dermatologist, especially if you have a history of sunburn, a family history of skin cancer or you have lots of moles or freckles.

Lead by example

Children learn from their parents’ behaviour, and sun safety is no exception. To instil sun-smart habits, lead by example. When you do things like apply sunscreen or wear a hat or protective clothing, your children are more likely to adopt these behaviours themselves.

It can also help to involve your children in the process: let them pick out a funky hat or a favourite sunscreen that they like the smell of.

Tips courtesy of Fedhealth.