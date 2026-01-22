From cut lines to Flip’s family reunion, we chat ‘Die Kantoor’ with Albert Pretorius

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We’ve seen many US and UK shows get a South African spin, and the latest added to that roster was The Office. Aptly titled Die Kantoor, the series follows colleagues in a factory led by Flip, played by Albertus Pretorius, who calls him the “Rassie Erasmus of polony”.

We caught up with the actor on the new series and how he has taken on the role that won Steve Carell and Ricky Gervais Golden Globes.

Tell us about Flip.

Flip thinks of himself as the Rassie Erasmus of polony; in his mind, the documentary crew is making his Chasing the Sun, about how he’s taking this team to the next level. He grew up watching Leon Schuster, so he also loves Candid Camera pranks and is trying to bring those into the documentary.

He’s grappling with what it means to be a man — an Afrikaans man — but he doesn’t realise that a lot of the qualities he aspires to are archaic. Or that he actually has very few of these qualities. That’s where the comedy lies, because he tries so bloody hard just to be liked.

Isn’t that what cringe is? People trying their best by being the absolute worst.

Ricky Gervais's self-serving character in 'The Office'. (BBC)

The manager is an iconic role that earned both Ricky Gervais and Steve Carell their first Golden Globes, as David Brent in the British version and Michael Scott in the US version, respectively. Did you feel the pressure?

Yes, it’s a scary one; this is one of the dream ones. Very few people ever get to play a role this big.

What line from Flip in season 1 is your favourite, whether it made you laugh, cringe or shed a little tear?

⁠It was actually a line we cut before the final scripts. It is cut for a reason, truthfully, so I’ll never tell.

What was your first impression when you read the script for the first time?

I was sent one monologue first, without context, and my immediate reaction was, “We cannot say any of this.”

What made you agree to the role then?

When I read the full scripts, I realised there’s a lot of idiocy, but there’s also a lot of heart and relatability. There’s some inappropriate stuff. On the first day, Bennie actually said to the cast and crew, “Listen, Flip has no filter, but Albert is the sweetest man. Whatever comes out of his mouth over the next seven weeks, don’t be offended.” But when Flip says something rough, there’s usually a glance to the camera, or he catches himself, or one of the other characters is flabbergasted. So there’s commentary on the inappropriateness too.

Silwerskerm winner Ilse Oppelt as Jo-Anne. (Supplied by Showmax)

US vs UK: which version of The Office did you prefer?

I can’t say. I love the cringe of the UK one and the heart of the American one. I love Ricky Gervais: he’s the original, and it’s his brainchild. But there’s also something about Steve Carrell, and I think his relationship with Holly is one of the most beautiful romances in the history of TV.

You worked with a strong ensemble cast. Did they really have to stay at their desks like background extras even when they weren’t in a scene?

Yes. The cameras could catch them at any moment, so they had to stay in character. It helped so much; it really made it feel like an office.

They had a lot of time, though. Ilse [Oppelt] actually taught herself to draw, and on the final shoot day, she gave each cast and crew member a drawing she’d made.

I’m sure there were times when they felt like, “Today, I’m just a background actor.” But when you watch the first episode, there are so many cutaways that you realise Flip does a lot of the talking, but it’s 100% ensemble. It’s Joanne giving a look; it’s Gavin taking a photo of a rant; it’s Joubert raising an eyebrow — that’s what really sells it.

What storyline would you like to see for Flip in the next season of Die Kantoor?

⁠Something with his dad or family. Later in the series we mention his father, so I don’t want to spoil too much, but a family reunion or something could be fun!