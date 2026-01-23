What’s On | 25-31 January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WHAT: Marabi

WHERE: The Market Theatre, 138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg

WHEN: January 29 – February 15

South Africa’s musical theatre classic Marabi returns on a high note. Set in the 1930s in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, the production follows Mabongo as he battles ancestral duty, poverty and the rising tide of change. His daughter Martha falls for Ginger George, a Marabi piano player, defying tradition and igniting family turmoil. Tickets are available from R140 via Webtickets.

is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud theatrical experience. (Billy Suter)

WHAT: Bump & Grind

WHERE: Talloula, Old Main Rd, Botha’s Hill, Durban

WHEN: January 30 – February 1

Durban comedy favourites Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert-McIlroy return with Bump & Grind, a high-energy musical sketch comedy that delivers a riotous mix of song, dance, quick-fire character comedy and heart. Created under the direction and choreography of Daisy Spencer, the show has delighted audiences with its trademark MacBob mayhem and polish. Tickets are available from R220 via Webtickets.

'Twelfth Night', where witty repartee meets the hedonistic charm of Italy’s ‘sweet life’. (Maynardville Open-Air Theatre)

WHAT: Twelfth Night

WHERE: Maynardville Open-Air Theatre, Maynardville Park, Piers Rd, Wynberg, Cape Town

WHEN: January 30 – March 7

Experience the Bard’s beloved comedy like never before in the al fresco production of Twelfth Night, set to a sultry jazz soundtrack that echoes the sophisticated sounds of 1960s Rome. Couture costumes, Sofia Loren-style, shimmer under the stars as the cast brings to life the timeless tale of love, deception and mistaken identity, infused with the decadent glamour of Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita movie. Enjoy a night of revelry and romance, where Shakespeare’s witty repartee meets the hedonistic charm of Italy’s ‘sweet life’. Tickets are available from R212 via Quicket.

celebrates the vibrant heart of GQ's community with art, music, and vegan-based goodness. (Facebook/GQ's First Vegan, Music & Art Festival)

WHAT: Gqeberha’s Vegan, Music & Art Festival

WHERE: Isithatha Theatre, 12 9th Ave, Walmer, Gqeberha

WHEN: January 31

Head to the Isithata Theatre for an unforgettable day celebrating local talent, creativity, and delicious vegan food. Featuring live local musical acts, art exhibitions, interactive creativity stations and a vegan market, this day is dedicated to uplifting local talent while supporting the theatre.