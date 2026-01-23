YOUR WEEKLY STARS | January 26-31

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Right now, you’re basically hosting the solar system. With half the planets parked in your sign, all eyes are on you — whether you’re ready or not. Confidence rises, ideas sparkle, and decisions feel urgent. Just remember: being influential doesn’t mean doing everything at once. Delegate, hydrate, and enjoy the cosmic spotlight. Applause is optional, sunglasses recommended. Ego checks advised daily.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20)

If there was ever a time for one of those long retreats with meaningful pauses and flowing robes, that time would be now. Take note of your dreams. They’re as important as that highly developed intuition. Just try not to disappear completely — or your buddies will send out a search party. If there’s anything important on the agenda, save it for next week. This cosmic moment is far too busy transforming you into a much more sparkling version of yourself.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Your social calendar goes full technicolour as the planets crowd your entertainment centres. Friends, networks, and big dreams demand attention, possibly all at once. Say yes to collaboration, but no to emotional overload. You don’t need to rescue anyone this week — just show up, smile, and stash a few snacks. Mostly, this is where you get to market your skills. But save a few moments to breathe. Even you can suffer from burnout.

TAURUS (Apr 20 – May 20)

So how are the career dreams looking? You’ll find out this week as the planets pile haphazardly into your office. Ambition surges, visibility increases, and bosses suddenly notice you exist. Excellent for promotions, pitches and bold moves. Just watch the impatience — Rome wasn’t built in a week, even by you. Lead confidently, polish your image, and resist declaring yourself CEO in front of the CEO. Coffee helps. Breathe. Then conquer.

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 20)

For once, learning feels like fun, as the planets converge to spark your curiosity and travel dreams. Obviously, pointless arguments about tedious issues offer one option for your week. But this time, instead of planning a string of witty-yet-cutting remarks, go off and count your money. The numbers should be increasing. If not yet, use those wonderfully creative instincts to make something happen. The universe is on your side.

CANCER (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

The career is being dragged off down a path of its own. And it’s taking no prisoners. You’re either in or you’re not. The point is, with the planets as they are, you’ll have to trust instincts you didn’t know you had. Don’t make any big decisions before March. But if some fascinating ideas come up, explore. You’re testing your own boundaries now. And amazingly, the family is going along for the ride. Bask in the glow of their trust. Feels good, doesn’t it?

LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

All of a sudden, you’re feeling happier with yourself. Those haunting dreams have begun to fade, and your bloom has returned, with all the confidence that goes with it. If you’re after a new love interest, this is the time to pounce. It won’t be easy to resist you now – not for anyone. So, take your time. Life is starting to make real sense now. Pause to enjoy it. And don’t waste a moment waiting for the bubble to burst.

VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

Whoa! Suddenly you’re being driven bananas by the kinds of passions that almost seem out of control. Careful though. Without a few explicit conversations, there’ll definitely be drama in your love life. No point rushing off elsewhere either. Anything new will be very short-lived – though wildly physical. Enjoy it all. But don’t go picking out curtains. Save some of that deliciously powerful energy to create something extraordinary. Just for you.

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

Whatever it is, go for it! Wild ideas, impractical plans, creative outrages … all these wonders are just waiting to be snapped up and tossed into the fray. Just for once, forget about the horrors of looking like an idiot – and do whatever comes naturally. And so what if you make a mess? The main thing here is to have a good time – while discovering that you’re just as loveable whether you succeed or fail. Although with the planets as they are, you’ll certainly succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

If you’re going to waste all this marvellous new energy arguing with the family instead of taking some plunges, you’d better be prepared for the consequences. Which are that nothing will change – and you’ll still be grumpy. So enough of that. Yes, sure, decisions are difficult. So don’t make any. Just act. Do something. Anything. Once you move, you’ll be directed. And when you look back, you’ll understand precisely what it was all for. Meanwhile, trust the process.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Okay, maybe it is who you know that gets you places. But who you are counts for a lot too. This is your chance to take your power back – to act, even though you may fail; to trust yourself even if you’re scared. Your energy has seldom been more powerful – so if expansions and movements are on the cards, pick a direction. And if all else fails (highly unlikely), ask for help. It’s out there. Just waiting for your call.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Too much happening at once? Avoid the temptation to order everyone around – even if you are (obviously) always right – and calm down. A few interesting new ways of making money will soon present themselves. But it’s probably best to avoid important decisions until you’re a smidge more rational. Meanwhile, make a commitment to taking yourself far less seriously. Life was supposed to be fun, you know. And you were born to show the way. Lighten up.

Your Chart

Arnold Chiketwe (15 May 1985, Klerksdorp, 11.45pm)

Sun sign: Taurus

Moon sign: Aries

Rising sign: Aquarius

If you weren’t so peculiarly rebellious, you’d already be a squillionaire. But that absurd fear of boredom keeps sabotaging your progress. So here we go again. If new business opportunities and fabulous success are of interest, fasten your seatbelt. And yes, that potentially does mean moving your home and even leaving behind a life you’ve come to depend on – but so what? Life is supposed to be about change, and whoever told you to stick to the safe route, obviously didn’t know you very well. Sure, you’ve been managing the family and building up the portfolio for longer than you care to remember. But you’ve also been longing for adventure and rediscovering your boundaries. Besides, what else have you got to do with your time? Your love life is currently extremely peculiar, and even your friends are starting to wonder. The fact is, you’re different. Exploit that. Branch out and discover the real you. Be willing to let go of anything that no longer serves you. And get ready to take a chance on yourself. Luck, fortune and abundance are already knocking on the door. What are you waiting for? Let them in.

