A-LISTERS | Birthday beats: Thuli drops first EP

Rather than simply blowing out candles on her birthday cake, actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo treated guests on Thursday evening to an aural treat — a first listen to tracks from her debut EP.

“I don’t usually do birthday gifts anymore — I prefer contributing to a charity — but this is a special one for me. A gift to myself and my audience,” explained the former Generations and The Wife actress, who turned 32 on the day.

Actress and Dj, Thuli Phongolo celebrates her birthday and the launch of her EP album at Ce La Vi Sandton Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

We were at Ce La Vi, one of Sandton’s restaurant-meets-club spaces that seem to change names almost as often as Joburg swaps mayors. (The venue, located in a complex where controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has interests in a club, was not so long ago known as Monarch).

This time, it hosted the launch of Avana. Guests were asked to wear “a touch of red” for a 5pm start. It was, however, more than an hour later before the lady of the moment graced us — not in red, but in a figure-hugging cream cocktail dress with oversized circle cut-outs by Joburg brand MmusoMaxwell.

When I point out that she wasn’t following her own dress code, the glamour gal nodded to her cherry-red mini Lady Dior patent leather bag. If you were wondering, it would set you back about R100,000.

DJ Roxy 'Roxpaperzscissors' Roberson during the launch of Thuli P's EP album at Ce La Vi Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

DJ Rox Roberson, the younger sister of radio personality Bridget Masinga and who, like Thuli, is managed by Livy Seboko through his agency Creative Handler, took the bolder route in her fiery red dress.

Radio host Faith Makubung (better known as DJ Fae Fae) opted for a sportier interpretation. Lawyer and content creator Leroy Marc Ntanzi was the night’s MC, and when he welcomed Thuli to the stage, the audience — a mix of friends, fans and family — gave her a loud welcome.

Lawyer and content creator, Leroy Marc during the launch of Thuli P's EP album at Ce La Vi Sandton Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Noticeably absent was Thuli’s former beau, Amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa (real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe), although — was that his red BMW E30 that appeared in one of the Avana promo visuals on the venue’s LCD screens?

Naturally, I have to ask the Soweto-born star whether the rumours that they’ve patched things up are true. “What can you tell me, seeing that you guys are telling me about my life?” quipped the birthday girl in response.

Fashion designer, David Tlale during his Joburg Style magazine cover reveal party Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Elsewhere in the city, David Tlale also had something to celebrate this week. The fashion impresario, who turns 50 on Thursday, appears on the cover of the latest issue of glossy magazine Joburg Style.

To toast the man perennially seen in black, the mag’s Bianca Emmerick and Chad Mclintock hosted a small gathering of fashionistas at their creative and social hub in Craighall Park.

Television personality Marika Opperman during David Tlale's Joburg Style cover reveal party Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Guests enjoyed canapés by chef Ransley, washed down with local Stellenbosch wines, as David addressed the room. “I’m humbled to be born in South Africa, to be born in Vosloorus. Today, we are a global brand that believes in the power of the word of God,” Tlale said to the crowd that included: