RECIPE OF THE WEEK | A fun twist to mielie meal bread

CHEESE, CORN & MIELIE MEAL BREAD
INGREDIENTS
- 250g flour
- 150g mielie meal
- 1 tbsp baking soda
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp chives
- 3 sweetcorn off the cob
- 200g cheddar cheese
- 300g buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- 115g butter, melted
ATCHAR BUTTER
- 1 tbsp mango atchar
- 80g butter, softened
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line a loaf pan.
- Mix flour, mielie meal, baking powder, salt, chives, corn and cheese in a bowl until combined.
- Add buttermilk, eggs and butter in a separate bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Make a well in the centre of the flour mix and pour in the buttermilk mixture and stir to combine. Do not overmix.
- Pour into your loaf tin and smooth out.
- Bake for 50 minutes.
- While the bread is baking, prepare your atchar butter by whipping butter for about 2 minutes, then stirring in your atchar.
- Serve with atchar butter and extra cheese.
