BEAUTY TREND | Runways usher in a laidback beauty mood for the new year

The inspiration: Next-day makeup, sun-flushed skin, freshly smooched lips

As seen at: Michael Kors, Sportmax, Iceberg, Ermanno Scervino and Marco Rambaldi

As the new year kicks off, we’re in the business of taking it easy. After a year that felt busy and at times chaotic, it’s only right to crave beauty that brings about a sense of escapism. From easy, natural textures to nonchalant placements that would feel right at home frequenting a luxury beach resort or desert getaway in Marrakesh, it’s all about makeup that feels like a refreshing, clean slate. It seems the runways have the same idea, as makeup leans towards a mood that feels effortlessly laidback, softly lived-in and undone. Nothing is too serious or polished but as if applied just with the fingers without the presence of a mirror. Balmy finishes, blurred, diaphanous veils of colour, overtly flushed cheeks, sun-kissed skin and smudged finishes were seen all over the runways, including a celebration of easy cuts and natural hair texture showcasing the most refreshing display of fluffy, tousled waves.

Get the look

Flushed: The best thing you can sport in the New Year is sun-kissed, vacation skin, and the runways showed the perfect way to achieve it. At Michael Kors, skin was golden and warm with a soft bronzing along the contours of the face. At Etro and Rabanne, models were sent out with pink blush swept across the cheeks and dragged down into the jawline to create the illusion of the flush created after a run or a brisk walk.

Blurred: Nothing is more effortless than the appearance of lips that look delicately blurred, as if freshly smooched or gradually worn off from eating or drinking. At Sportmax, dark lipstick that would traditionally be quite serious felt lived-in and unintentional when applied to the lips and then lightly buffed along the edges.

Smudged: If the smoky eye went on holiday, it would look something like the look at Iceberg — imperfect yet unabashedly cool. The classic party staple felt dressed down as models were sent out with black smudged eyeshadow that felt elevated when layered with a dab of clear gloss over lids that caused colour to bleed and crease.

Cloud Skin: The ultra-dewy, glazed Korean glass skin takes a backseat to TikTok’s viral, matte-dewy hybrid “cloud skin”. As seen at Ermanno Scervino and Marco Rambaldi, models were sent out with matte, soft-focus, satin skin with a luminous, cloudy texture. Minimise pore appearance with a blurring primer, luminous-matte foundation and blurring setting powder.

Wear With: Resort Cuts

We might be back at work, but hair is out-of-office, as laid-back styles make for the perfect post-vacation fix

Low Bun: The cool factor of the classic low bun is undeniable when worn as a post-shower hack or a sleek, stylish style. Blunt Cuts: Trade sleek, high-maintenance layers for choppy, bluntly cut lengths paired with blunt fringes for a more laid-back mood. Cornrows: Give clean girl energy with a cool, resort twist by way of simple cornrows left loose or wrapped into a low bun. Whimsical Waves: Go for natural texture that looks luxurious with a fluffy, almost cloud-like finish while curls and waves are left to their own devices.

