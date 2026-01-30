What’s On| February 2-8

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ndlovu Youth Choir will perform local and global songs at their Artscape performance.

WHAT: Ndlovu Youth Choir

WHERE: Artscape Theatre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: February 5

Fans attending Ndlovu Youth Choir’s performance can look forward to a vibrant new setlist featuring favourites like African Dream, Shosholoza, and Pata Pata; African anthems such as Circle of Life, Waka Waka, and Toto’s Africa; along with international hits reimagined in the choir’s signature style. Tickets are available from R200 via Ticketmaster.

Going with the flow - bring your gees and lilo! (Picture: Belia Oh)

WHAT: Up The Creek

WHERE: Up The Creek venue camp, Swellendam

WHEN: February 5-8

Established in 1990, Up the Creek is the second longest-running outdoor music festival in South Africa, set annually on the banks of the magical Breede River outside Swellendam. Enjoy four days of great live music, good food, chilled vibes, short queues, and a whole lot of gees. Tickets are available from R1,895 via Howler.

Step Inside Our Stories invites audiences to step inside Africa’s imagination (Webtickets)

WHAT: AfriVerse | Step Inside our Stories

WHERE: Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, Yale Road, Parktown, Johannesburg

WHEN: February 7

AfriVerse invites audiences to step inside Africa’s imagination through powerful immersive storytelling with Kwasukasukela, a reimagining of African creation myths that blends ancient cosmology with contemporary visuals to celebrate where our stories begin. The series shifts into conservation journeys: a future reshaped by climate collapse in Eden’s Garden, two pangolins struggling to survive in A Predicament of Pangolins, a frontline mission to protect rhinos through Dehorning a Rhino, and a vibrant ocean voyage in Bazaruto, where viewers encounter the rare dugong. Tickets are available from R45 via Webtickets.

World 10km champion Sharon van Rouwendaal finishes first at the 50th aQuelle Midmar Mile swimming race in Midmar Dam. (Image: Sandile Ndlovu)

WHAT: aQuellé Midmar Mile

WHERE: Midmar Dam, north of Pietermaritzburg

WHEN: February 7-8

The 53rd Midmar Mile is but a breaststroke away! Prepare yourself for an exhilarating deep dive into the world’s largest open water swimming event; be you a participant or a supportive spectator, thousands of swimmers — first-timers, veterans, families, teams, and elites alike — will once again stand together at the water’s edge.