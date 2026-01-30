YOUR WEEKLY STARS | January 2-10

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

The pace picks up as a surge of optimism washes over you. There’s even a new understanding of the value of patience, as you organise your life within time and space constraints. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for investors, prepare your speeches now. Others are in the mood to listen — lovers, family and colleagues included. You can get your way now. Make sure you know what you want — for once. Today’s full moon has some plans of her own. Pay attention.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Initiative is what counts now. From next week, your world lightens up, as a childlike sense of fun literally changes your tune. Use this week to finish off the grown-up stuff. And if the family’s complaining that you’re never home, ask for one more week’s grace. Powerful, long-term changes can be made now. Use today’s delicious full moon to maximise your game plan. As you’ll begin to discover, you haven’t even scratched the surface of your enormous potential.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Up hills, down dales, and up hills again. Will it ever end? Actually, yes. But not yet. For some months, the focus is on finding a balance in your life. For this week, the planets want new attitudes to money and some compromise in love. Sounds easy, but it isn’t. The question is, can you put yourself in someone else’s shoes without judgement? And then jump out without pain? Let today’s fabulous full moon give you some pointers.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Finances are taking you down roads not yet travelled. For once, just close your eyes and jump. The planetary winds have plans of their own, and resistance is a very boring waste of time. Besides, you have a wobbly love life to attend to. The trick to survival is patience. Also, if you can, avoid blaming and concentrate on what you can do to keep the ship afloat — assuming you want to, that is. There’s also a hint of over-indulgence here. Back to the gym for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

The stars are in a generous mood — as the words slide majestically off your tongue, impressing anyone within hearing distance. Just as well, because no-one needs to see what’s going on beneath that cool intelligent exterior. Except you, of course. And for you, the discovery that you have very real emotions is something of a shock. Well, isn’t this great? You can use today’s powerful full moon to explore the parts of yourself you’d forgotten you had. Interesting times.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

This is your week to take charge. The energies are with you, handing over the reins whether you want them or not. The career comes first, attracting influential assistance and new discoveries. You might even use this time to start your own business. In fact, why not make that the focus of your week? You can handle the love drama later. Today’s gorgeous full moon offers a shift in perspective — for everyone concerned. Rethink your plans after that.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

That relationship that seems to have become a contest of wills needs special attention. Use today’s Leo full moon to maximise your charms and tilt the scales in your favour. There’ll be some money coming in too, so beware of a tendency to overspend. And for now, refuse offers to handle other people’s money. You know you’ll just dash off and spend it. Instead, how about expanding your many skills? Take a course. Learn something new.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

There’s something fascinating to discover about your life, as a powerful full moon serves up a smorgasbord of options. It could simply be that the current lover has a lot more to offer than you’d hoped. Or it could be that someone completely unexpected is about to move up an emotional rung. Or it could even be that you’ve finally grown up and realised you have completely new and different needs. Whatever it is, prepare yourself for some massive personal changes. Write a list of any particular desires.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Finances are improving now and your only challenge is to hold on to the goodies. Your need to rescue is taking on absurd proportions — and you could end up with the smaller bundle if you don’t watch yourself. Remind yourself you’re not responsible for other people’s problems. And then ask yourself whether helping them is just a way of avoiding your own dramas. Interesting thought. Either way, today’s full moon provides all the support you need to begin again. Differently this time.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

A desperate need to do everything at once is pushing you beyond your limits. Take special care. As you know, your health is always the first thing to go when you do this to yourself. So swallow your pride and ask for help. And learn the value of patience. Then, while you’re patting yourself on the back, take note that a stalled project is on the move again. Keep some time for fun. Today’s delightful full moon is asking you to let go of the old stuff.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

And you’re off! The full power of the universe is behind you as career plans take a positive new direction. Yes, your idealism has never been stronger, but now you’re learning to be practical as well. One thing to watch though, you may not always be as sensitive as you think — and there are some toes out there you don’t want to stand on. So unless you’re sure of what you’re saying, don’t. Mostly though, keep that controlling finger out of your life for a while. Changes are coming. Let them make their own entrance.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Having backup doesn’t mean giving up your independence — though there are those who fail to understand that. Don’t fret though. The money is coming in again, and your self-esteem is on the rise. You’ll soon be handling those minor glitches with all the aplomb of a pro — but this time without alienating a single fan. Look, your planets are asking for transformation, so smooth sailing is not a current option. But for now, your power is back and you’re ready to take on all comers. Remember this feeling for later.

Your Chart

Mahesh Perumal

October 6, 1952, Johannesburg, 10am)

Sun sign: Libra

Moon sign: Taurus

Rising Sign: Sagittarius

Just because you like to be in charge, doesn’t mean you always are. You could be — obviously. But your self-doubt and peculiar insistence on perfection (whatever that means) hold you back more often than you care to admit. But this time, change — haphazard, unpredictable, even terrifying change — is hitting you whether you’re prepared or not. And the best thing to do is remind yourself hourly that you deserve the best, and that any change is an improvement. There is, after all, a part of you that relishes adventure, and you’ve reached a time when it’s a must. Your health isn’t bad, and there may be a book in you. Money can be created through entrepreneurial endeavours. It’s time to find out who you really are — instead of wasting your energy trying to impress people who can’t be impressed. The energy of abundance is on its way. You should already be in a space where opportunities are knocking. All you need now is the courage to make them work. You have all the skills. A little self-belief is all that’s required. You are, after all, much more gifted than you think.

Want your chart read? asklindashaw@mweb.co.za