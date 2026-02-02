Chappelle, Gesaffelstein, Tyla | best and worst dressed at the 2026 Grammys

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEST

CHAPELLE ROAN

While Cloud Dancer has been announced as the colour of the year, one of its biggest lovers, Chapelle Roan, dropped it in her iconic campy beauty look for a campy natural style instead. And the outfit? Roan dropped the heavy layers and stripped down to a nipple dress. For the work of her stylist, Genesis Webb, she wore a sheer custom piece from Mugler.

Matching the dress were her copper mermaid locks and sultry smokey eyes, brought together by minimal accessories and her ornate tattoos.

GESAFFELSTEIN

The man on everyone’s lips was seemingly vanishing from everyone’s eyes in his glossy, successful shadow look. Inspired by his own album cover, the hitmaker behind successful hits from Lady Gaga and The Weeknd wore a glossy black mask that created the illusion of a walking, talking shadow. Winning the gong for his remix of Abacadabra signals the rise of a musician and style star to keep an eye on.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

Beloved for her poise and glamour, Williams made a return to the awards’ red carpet after 20 years, delivering a look well worth the wait. The black sheer gown dazzled on the carpet thanks to designer Jean Lous Sabaji’s golden appliqué. The bottom half of the dress featured a silky black overskirt that acted as a train with just the right amount of volume and length for an unnecessarily over-the-top look.

JAMIE FOXX

If there is one element that Pharrell’s take on Louis Vuitton menswear has, it is, without a doubt, whimsy and fun. And the perfect star to rock his matching suits is certainly Foxx. The multicoloured houndstooth suit employed shades of white, grey, and black and pops of red and yellow that gave it a soft appeal, all topped by a matching Pharrell-style happy hat.

MILEY CYRUS

It was all about biker-punk tailoring when Cyrus hit the carpet. The leather look from Celine, famed for their 1970s-inspired designs, stood out thanks to pairing it with an oversized brooch. The pointed collar of her shirt gave a formal feel to the cropped biker jacket with rounded sleeves to give a feminine touch.

WORST

TYLA

We love her for the slinky dresses and the body-hugging gowns but South Africa’s music doyenne dropped both those key elements for a flowy and feathery something gown from Dsquared2. Perhaps it’s time the star drops the Parisian or New York designers for something local to truly capture a look that doesn’t drown her or lack the youthful perspective she has brought to every red carpet and appearance. Particularly from the likes of Rich Mnisi, Imprint ZA or Munkus.

SABRINA CARPENTER

Also dropping her signature style, Carpenter may have misunderstood today’s lingo for “mothering” her fans in this matronly get-up. Let’s hope she will skirt away from Valentino and turn to daring designers for her approach to glamorous gowns in the future.

ADDISON RAE

With breathtaking live performances and catchy signature tunes in Diet Pepsi, Rae is not without iconic references to make on a red carpet, so seeing her in yet another wannabe bridal gown is a bit of a letdown. The plunging neckline is a great feature of the Alaia top that would have worked well with matching white trousers and heels, but the skirt from the spring/summer ’26 collection becomes a flimsy addition to a petite star’s frame.