Premium supplements for daily wellness

Goodhealth supplements are crafted with superior ingredient forms, clinically researched hero ingredients, and GMP-certified manufacturing.

Having a busy lifestyle can leave little time to focus on self-care, and when you are not feeling your best, you may need a premium supplement.

Formulated with quality ingredients, Goodhealth products are ideal for people who push their limits and have demanding lifestyles. They are safe, trusted and compliant with Goodhealth’s regulatory requirements.

Who is Goodhealth in New Zealand?

Goodhealth has been a clean-green New Zealand premium supplement brand since 1987, and is now one of Australasia’s leading producers.

Its excellent high-strength formulations use superior ingredient forms and pharma-grade manufacturing compliance to strict local and international standards.

Products are formulated by the company’s naturopathic team, who strongly believe in the benefits of herbs and nutraceuticals. Herbal medicine has been practised for thousands of years, and together with modern science, this “old wisdom” is proving to be factually relevant.

All the hero ingredients by Goodhealth are clinically researched, meaning product claims can be substantiated.

The range offers exciting supplement delivery forms such as sublingual dissolving tablets, tasty chewables, easy-mix powders and direct-to-mouth granular sachets and liquids, making regular supplement taking easy.

Goodhealth premium supplements support your wellbeing when busy lifestyles push you beyond your limits. (Good Health)

The Goodhealth production facilities are Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified, the international recognition of quality manufacture, with highly scrutinised raw ingredients. Facilities are run along strictly pharmaceutical protocols by pharmacists and quality assurance teams.

As proof of product quality and success, the brand supplies growth export markets such as Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, SA, South Korea and Vietnam.

Goodhealth in SA

In 2001, the brand was launched in SA with its head office and distribution located in Cape Town. Health supplement importation and distribution in SA requires approval and licensing by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, the South African Pharmacy Council SAPC and the National Department of Health.

The Goodhealth quality management team and responsible pharmacists control the product’s regulatory compliance and quality.

Imported products are monitored during transit to SA and for temperature and humidity deviations while in the storage facility, ensuring what you buy in SA is the same quality product manufactured in the New Zealand facility.

All products come with an attached package insert outlining safety information, cautions and possible interactions.

Goodhealth service

In SA, Goodhealth is a BEE-compliant company offering high-level, professional service to nationwide retailers and the public.

Company representatives are qualified naturopaths, the homeopaths and phytotherapists who understand the formulations and application to the modern lifestyle.

They visit retailers and practitioners on training calls, where they frequently interact with retail customers, helping them understand more about their own health and product choices.

Twenty-five years on, Goodhealth can be found nationally at health shops, pharmacies, Wellness Warehouse, selected Dis-Chem and Medirite+ stores, Faithful to Nature and other quality online health platforms.

Goodhealth satisfaction guarantee

Goodhealth applauds South Africans who take care of their daily health maintenance and wellbeing by supplementing their diet with quality products.

But when doing this, it’s important to be able to identify authentic companies and trustworthy products.

If you’re not happy with your purchase, for any reason, contact Goodhealth or the retailer for a refund. This is how the company stands behind its quality product range.

If you would like to place an order, visit the company’s website. Follow Goodhealth on Instagram.

This article was sponsored by Goodhealth.