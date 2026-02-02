The Land Rover Defender Octa is a musclebound terrain-masher

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The modernised Land Rover Defender turned out to be a masterclass in automotive reinventions. Inevitably, there were reservations and criticisms in the lead-up to its 2019 reveal at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It has been seven years since that global introduction, and the model has become a frequent sight on South African roads, playing a major role in propping up the niche British brand.

A diverse range of derivatives sees the Defender compete in various spaces. Ardent off-road purists are catered for with the short-wheelbase 90 version, with its reduced overhangs boosting adeptness over trickier obstacles. The extended-wheelbase 110 and long-wheelbase 130 have found appeal among families wanting an upmarket, spacious SUV, with the added benefit of adventure capability.

Standard air suspension gives the Defender an edge over similar rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Jeep Wrangler. In the case of the eight-cylinder petrol versions, the Defender finds competition in the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The rip-snorting supercharged 5.0l V8 motor remains a petrolhead’s delight, with thunderous acoustics and acceleration that is not to be sneezed at, even in a vehicle of this size and weight.

Model-specific seats hug front occupants and are offered with special upholstery. (Land Rover)

Recently, a new tier of performance was introduced to the Defender range in the form of the Octa, based on the extended-wheelbase 110. Beneath its boxy prow it sports an eight-cylinder — but instead of the long-standing 5.0l, this unit is the 4.4l twin-turbocharged source lifted from BMW. We sampled this engine in the Range Rover Sport SV, and while it lacks the wild timbre and all-round viciousness of the supercharged 5.0l, it brings other benefits to the mix.

Foremost, a more responsive character thanks to the adoption of mild hybrid technology. This is a more sophisticated brute, thanks to the Teutonic powerplant, though one might be fibbing to say the aural presence matches that of its sibling.

No issues regarding quoted power outputs and acceleration, however: 467kW/750Nm means the Octa has no qualms defying its not-so-aerodynamic shape with rapid acceleration. That torque figure increases to 800Nm for a brief period with the launch control function activated, enabling a 0-100km/h dash in four seconds on the nose.

The other V8, which is not sold in 110 format but in 130 long-wheelbase guise, has a claimed 0-100km/h of 5.7 seconds. And its outputs of 368kW/610 are also bested by the 4.4l motor.

It should be remembered that the Octa was envisaged as the ultimate expression of Defender, a specialised sporting and off-roading tool, instead of the lumbering beast that is the 5.0l model.

Adding credence to its sporting pedigree, the vehicle was named a finalist in the 2026 World Car Awards’ Performance Car category.

Adopting BMW 4.4l V8 power, the Defender makes up for acoustic losses with sprinting ability. (Land Rover)

More significant than the new 4.4l motor are the changes made to the chassis. The Octa sits 28mm higher, wider in track than the regular model by 68mm. The steering has been imbued with sharper reflexes, while the braking system gains uprated front discs and Brembo callipers.

It retains air suspension, but the system has been reworked, with a hydraulically interlinked system the brand labels as 6D Dynamics technology. In a nutshell, the revisions all but quell the floating characteristic encountered in the standard car, delivering a firmer, sharper handling character. Which is exactly what you want if high-speed dirt-roading is on your agenda.

Or even moderately paced freeway dashes for that matter — the Octa’s improved on-road character is a dramatic change in overall refinement and composure. Its continuously-variable, semi-active dampers are always compensating, reducing squat motions under hard acceleration, off-setting lean in the bends.

Obviously, this does not transform it into a Jaguar F-Type — it is still a 2,585kg vehicle with a towering 1,995mm height. That said, it certainly lives up to the promise of having a more dynamic slant than the standard car.

Visually, the Octa is set apart by extended wheel arches, bronze-finished towing recovery points, a model-specific grille optimised for greater airflow and unique 22″ wheels. Both front and rear tyres are 275/50 in width and profile, with Goodyear Advanced All-Terrain rubber developed specifically for the model. Our test unit was garnished with carbon fibre exterior detailing. Its A-pillar snorkels not only look the part but also contribute a novel acoustic signature as the car “breathes” and expels air.

Ground clearance is in excess of 300m, enabling stress-free overlanding. (Land Rover)

Climbing up into the Octa, front occupants are greeted by contoured seats that would not look out of place in a two-seater sports car. Form-hugging and upholstered in a suede-like textile manufactured by Ultrafabrics, the seats offer superb grip in the headiness of spirited driving. They are heated and ventilated, in addition to offering the “Body and Soul Seat” audio technology that we first experienced in the Range Rover Sport.

The pews incorporate speakers that give your buttocks and back good vibrations. There are six “wellness programmes” delivering a spa-like relaxation experience. Quite a thrill, but you might not care for these frivolities after pressing the Octa button on the steering wheel, unleashing the full performance capability.

The potent acceleration of the Defender is addictive, no matter the surface. Our test included gravel and sand roads, replete with interesting elevation changes and mounds taken at urgent velocities. The limits are high in the Octa.

As with the rest of the range, transmission is dealt with by an eight-speed automatic, and it works perfectly fine in this application too. While the driver can grab cogs manually via the steering-mounted shifter paddles, the sharp-witted gearbox is best left to its own devices.

1,000mm wading depth puts the Octa into elite off-roader category. (Land Rover)

Never does the Octa feel out of its depth, with sufficient traction and towering ground clearance that allows surmounting of just about anything underfoot. For slower, more technical challenges, the maximum ground clearance extends to 323mm, and the 1,000mm wading depth puts the driver into river-crossing territory without much concern.

Fuel consumption is not likely to be a major consideration for the average Octa customer. The brand claims 13.5l/100km and our average was not terribly far off, at 14.1l/100km.

Pricing starts at R3,663,600 and the Octa Black, with slightly more extreme aesthetics, costs R3,921,000. The warranty and maintenance plan are both of a five-year/100,000km duration.