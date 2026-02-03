Can men have menopause? Here’s what’s making you feel flat in February

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sex hormones play a vital role in maintaining energy, mood, muscle mass and bone strength, all of which influence how strong and energised we feel, says Ingrid Singels, associate director of Pharma Dynamics’ scientific division. Stock photo.

By February, when the buzz of the new year has worn off, there’s an unspoken expectation that we should feel fresh, energised and motivated. However, for many, especially as we age, the early weeks of the year can bring fatigue rather than vigour. This is not laziness. It is an important time to look at your hormone health, particularly declining testosterone in men and falling oestrogen and progesterone levels in women.

According to Ingrid Singels, associate director of Pharma Dynamics’ scientific division, sex hormones play a vital role in maintaining energy, mood, muscle mass and bone strength, all of which influence how strong and energised we feel.

Hormones and physical strength

Research indicates low testosterone levels, also known as manopause, in men are strongly linked to reduced muscle mass, fatigue and lower exercise capacity. Similarly, declining oestrogen levels in women, especially during the menopausal transition, are linked with poor sleep, mood changes and cognitive fog, which can worsen daytime tiredness.

“These hormones don’t only regulate reproduction, they help maintain the systems that make us feel physically and mentally strong,” said Singels, “When these levels decline, it can affect everything from our ability to recover after exercise to how motivated we feel.”

If you’ve been feeling tired, unmotivated or weaker than usual, it’s important to talk to your health-care provider, says an expert. (123RF/Katarzyna Białasiewicz)

Men with low testosterone may notice:

persistent tiredness and reduced exercise tolerance;

loss of muscle mass despite regular training;

low libido or erectile difficulties;

weight gain around the abdomen; or

low mood or irritability.

A condition called late-onset hypogonadism or low testosterone tends to become more common as men grwo older. Research shows between 20% and 40% of men over 45 have lower than normal testosterone levels. It often goes unnoticed, is sometimes misdiagnosed and can be overtreated. About four in 10 men over the age of 45, and half of men in their 80s, are affected. On average, testosterone levels drop by about 1% per year after the age of 30, but never deplete completely.

Signs of hormonal imbalance in women

For women, symptoms of oestrogen and progesterone decline can include:

worsening fatigue and disrupted sleep (often due to hot flashes and night sweats);

irregular or absent menstrual cycles;

mood swings, anxiety or brain fog;

loss of muscle tone and declining exercise capacity; or

vaginal dryness or reduced libido.

“Menopause is a natural life stage, but that doesn’t mean women should suffer in silence,” said Singels. “Hormone fluctuations can have real physical and emotional effects. Understanding and addressing them can greatly improve quality of life.”

Test your hormone levels

If you’ve been feeling tired, unmotivated or weaker than usual, it’s important to talk to your health-care provider rather than trying to push through it.

“These symptoms are often blamed on stress, ageing or a busy lifestyle, but sometimes there’s an underlying hormonal reason that can and should be addressed,” explained Singels.

For men, doctors usually start by testing testosterone levels through a simple blood test taken in the morning, when levels are highest. If the result comes back low, the test is repeated to confirm the finding before a diagnosis is made.

For women, a diagnosis is more complex. Since oestrogen and progesterone levels naturally rise and fall throughout the menstrual cycle and change with age, doctors don’t rely on blood tests alone. They also consider symptoms, age and a medical and menstrual history to get a clearer picture of what’s happening hormonally.

Health checkups can catch genetic health issues you may have missed. (123RF)

Singels said a comprehensive mid-life checkup is one of the best ways to stay ahead of the changes. It gives you and your health-care provider the chance to:

review your family history;

screen for common mid-life concerns, such as thyroid issues, diabetes or high blood pressure; and

establish a baseline for tracking the natural hormonal shifts that occur with age.

This is especially valuable for women approaching menopause, but it’s also useful for identifying other health issues that might not be hormone-related.

“A midlife check-up isn’t onlyabout finding problems. It’s about understanding where your body is now so you can take steps to protect your health and feel your best in the years ahead.”

Singels cautioned against self-diagnosis or turning to natural “hormone boosters” without medical guidance.

“Work with your doctor to ensure all treatments are safe, properly monitored and based on scientific evidence.”

Simple lifestyle habits to help balance your hormones

While hormones naturally decline with age, lifestyle habits can make a major difference in how strongly those changes are felt.

“Healthy daily routines can help stabilise hormone levels, support muscle and bone health, and boost overall energy,” said Singels.

Keep moving – especially with resistance training: regular exercise remains one of the most powerful tools for hormone balance. Strength or resistance training helps preserve muscle mass, improves metabolism and supports healthy testosterone and oestrogen levels. Even simple activities such brisk walking, yoga, swimming or body-weight exercises can enhance circulation and energy.

regular exercise remains one of the most powerful tools for hormone balance. Strength or resistance training helps preserve muscle mass, improves metabolism and supports healthy testosterone and oestrogen levels. Even simple activities such brisk walking, yoga, swimming or body-weight exercises can enhance circulation and energy. Prioritise sleep: poor or irregular sleep can disrupt hormone production, particularly testosterone, oestrogen and cortisol, leading to increased fatigue and mood swings. Aim for at least seven hours of quality sleep each night and try to keep a consistent bedtime routine.

poor or irregular sleep can disrupt hormone production, particularly testosterone, oestrogen and cortisol, leading to increased fatigue and mood swings. Aim for at least seven hours of quality sleep each night and try to keep a consistent bedtime routine. Manage stress: chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which can suppress both testosterone and oestrogen production. Simple stress-management techniques, such as mindfulness, breathing exercises or spending time outdoors can help restore hormonal balance and mental clarity.

chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which can suppress both testosterone and oestrogen production. Simple stress-management techniques, such as mindfulness, breathing exercises or spending time outdoors can help restore hormonal balance and mental clarity. Nourish your body wisely: a balanced diet that includes lean protein, whole grains, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables is key. Protein supports muscle repair, while healthy fats (such as those from avocado, nuts and olive oil) assist hormone production. Nutrients such as magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids also play important roles in maintaining hormone health.

a balanced diet that includes lean protein, whole grains, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables is key. Protein supports muscle repair, while healthy fats (such as those from avocado, nuts and olive oil) assist hormone production. Nutrients such as magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids also play important roles in maintaining hormone health. Address underlying health conditions: conditions, such as thyroid disorders, insulin resistance, anaemia or sleep apnoea can worsen fatigue and interfere with hormone balance. Treating these issues early can significantly improve energy levels and overall wellbeing.

conditions, such as thyroid disorders, insulin resistance, anaemia or sleep apnoea can worsen fatigue and interfere with hormone balance. Treating these issues early can significantly improve energy levels and overall wellbeing. Limit alcohol and quit smoking: alcohol and nicotine can negatively affect hormone production, muscle recovery and sleep quality. Reducing or cutting these out can help restore the body’s natural rhythm.

“Small, consistent changes to your daily routine, such as moving more, eating well, resting properly and managing stress can make a big difference to how you feel,” said Singels.

“With the right lifestyle habits and proper testing where needed, you can help your body adapt to natural hormonal changes, regain strength and start the year feeling truly energised.”