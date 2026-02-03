From Hollywood to UKwood, Siv Ngesi dishes on action and stunt filmmaking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siv Ngesi speaks about his role in a Hollywood film and being an ally for women.

As part of the behind-the-scenes experience for Jason Statham’s (Fast X, Spy) latest action flick, Shelter, Siv Ngesi jetted off to the UK to see what it takes to be a star in the genre — not just in Hollywood but in “UK-wood” as well.

Taking part in a series of challenges, Ngesi was front and centre for the filming of the new blockbuster. Currently in circuit, Shelter sees Statham as a recluse on a remote island who turns his sanctum into a battlefield.

Here’s what Ngesi shared on the production, his views on South Africa’s film industry and Hollywood on our doorstep:

What was a great lesson you learnt about stunts from the Shelter experience?

I’ve learnt that when you’re in the UK, they’re a lot bigger and better than the Americans. They spend a lot of money on safety and Jason does a lot of his own. It’s quite fascinating to see a man of his age do his own stunts and create incredible fights. And what I love about this particular film is that they keep it as real as possible — no CGI, no AI; it’s just Jason, who has been training for years, doing what he does best.

Another thing I have to add, when you’re in the UK, they don’t care that it’s just 0° or raining — the show must go on.

When it comes to action-heavy roles, what should audiences appreciate more when it comes to an actor’s performance?

One thing about this film is that it’s a side of Jason I’ve never seen before. In this script, anyone can relate to it as a father, and for me it is real, it’s vulnerable and it’s consistent. For me, modern-day films need to be authentic.

Staying in the action genre, what is your dream role and what would make you excited to tackle it?

I definitely feel it’s something about being a father. I always wanted to be a father and my calling in life is to be a father. In action I’d like something that is emotive, and I think it has to be something about protecting my children or my family. I love dramas and I love a film that’s action-based, where you can see the performer progressing from knowing very little initially to knowing a lot by the end.

And ironically I just got a script today for my dream role that I cannot talk about — but when it comes out you’ll know.

We’re seeing a big interest in international movie and TV show makers coming to South Africa to film their productions. What still needs to be done to make sure that the local industry grows appropriately and productions have the budget to go all out as Shelter has?

A lot of films come to South Africa to get the tax break after they’re finished. And that hasn’t been working, which is a big problem.

We’ve lost a lot of work in South Africa but we need to continuously make it viable for people to come. We need to make it viable to obtain the required visas. We need to make sure that we fix the tax rebate. We need to make a lot of people realise that we have the best destinations in the world; we have water, mountains and winelands that are all in such close proximity. I’ve shot up to 57 films in South Africa and the internationals love the work that we do.