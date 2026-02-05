Audi SQ7 marks one of the Ingolstadt brand’s best chapters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last year Volkswagen announced the end of the line for its Touareg sport-utility vehicle. Of what significance is that to this evaluation of the Vorsprung brand’s eight-cylinder SQ7?

Well, you might recall that Audi is one of the Volkswagen Group’s mainstays, benefiting from the widespread platform sharing the organisation is known for. The Touareg chassis underpins the Q7, as well as the Q8, in addition to models like the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.

Quality standards are from a period where cost-optimisation was less of a factor. (Brenwin Naidu)

Quite fascinating how the same ingredients can be repurposed to create an entire line of very different products, each with their own textures, aimed at various audiences. And it will be interesting to see how the Touareg’s absence impacts the development of these vehicles’ successors. The group as a whole is navigating a tricky course, as it seeks to electrify its brands, fending off rivalry from the far east and regain footing in the post-Dieselgate world.

A 4.0l V8 power source gives the Audi dazzling athletic abilities. (Brenwin Naidu)

Audi’s flagship performer is the RSQ8, but if that is a bit too extreme for your tastes, the SQ7 uses the same V8 powerplant — slightly detuned and with a more modest exterior execution. It puts one in mind of early S and RS Audi models, which forged a reputation for unassuming sophisticates with devastating performance.

Most would recognise the Audi SQ7 as a premium, upmarket family hauler, but may not fully acknowledge its sprinting potential until it is a dot in the far distance. Look out for these cues when identifying an SQ7 in the wild. First, the subtle red rhombus badge on the tailgate, the presence of quad tailpipes just below and rolling stock comprising 285/35/22 wheels.

Those massive alloys fill out the arches and are striking, with their web-like pattern and diamond-cut finish. The standard SQ7 has silver side mirror covers and matching elements on the bodywork, but a special Black Edition version includes, as the name suggests, glossy black adornments.

Luxurious appointments ensure front and rear occupants feel pampered. (Brenwin Naidu)

It’s hard to believe that the Audi Q7 range is a decade old in 2026. This second-generation model was launched locally in 2016. As is customary, the Q7 was treated to various revisions during its life-cycle — subtle styling tweaks, modernised cabin appointments in line with the changing pace of digital trends.

But the build quality of this vehicle, compared to some of the newer models in the Audi portfolio, remains exceptional and casts a light on some of the cost-cutting efforts that have taken place within the brand lately. There is not a single panel or surface in the cabin of the SQ7 that feels even slightly low-tier. From the rich grain of the red leather upholstery, to the suede inlays on the door panels and satisfying tactility of the switchgear, it reminds one of a period in which Audi could lay claim to having the best interiors in the premium car market. Amusingly, the rear doors still feature integrated ashtrays.

Smoking hot performance is served up by the boosted 4.0l V8 engine, with power rated at 373kW and torque at a whopping 770Nm. The 0-100km/h sprint time is dealt with in 4.1 seconds and while those eight-cylinder acoustics are audible, the soundtrack is not as boisterous as with other rivals — keeping in theme with that long-standing Audi S-car character of under-the-radar performance. Expect to rack up loyalty points aplenty at your local filling station. Our average consumption over 200km of driving was 17l/100km.

Not many cars still have an ashtray in 2026. (Brenwin Naidu)

Of all the products from the Volkswagen Group that use this chassis, the Porsche Cayenne is the most plugged-in and sportscar-like to pilot. The SQ7 strikes a balance in favour of comfort, aided by air suspension tuned to be supple but not too supple, firm but not uncomfortably so. It represents a sweet spot, ideal as an open-road cruiser, but not out of ideas when corner-attacking prowess is required — especially with the inclusion of four-wheel steering, adding another layer of agility to proceedings, bolstering the all-wheel drive Quattro system.

Beyond its mighty power source and well-sorted chassis, the model still delivers on all the attributes that make the regular Q7 so favoured among family-minded buyers in the luxury space. Its wagon-like profile makes for a capacious luggage compartment and roomy passenger compartment.

And standard equipment levels are surprisingly generous. It used to be that brands like Audi were miserly with the amenities, making many luxury items optional, even at the level of products like the Q7. South African buyers want all the bells and whistles bundled in by default, which is what the SQ7 delivers.

Now the price from upwards of R2,540,000 is not to be sneezed at. But for the money, you do get just about everything as standard. That includes semi-autonomous remote parking, a surround-view camera, panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, built-in navigation, plus electrical operation of the tailgate, steering column and front seats.

Look out for the red rhombus badge on the tailgate. (Audi)

One downside to Audi is its warranty — no cap on mileage, but with a short one-year duration. The maintenance plan is included in the price and offers coverage for five years or 100,000km.