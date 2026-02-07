A-LISTERS | Buns, stars and sips in Parktown North

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Not so long ago, it wasn’t uncommon to open your social media feed and be greeted by the sight of Siv Ngesi showing off his gym-honed buns.

These days, however, the actor and comedian — with a penchant for exhibitionism — is hoping to draw a Joburg crowd to a different sort of bun: a marbled beef burger patty with a dollop of sauce, pickles and onions, sandwiched inside a soft, light brioche roll.

Zuney, a burger joint specialising in American-style smash burgers, takes its name from the Zuney Valley farm in the Eastern Cape, where Wagyu cattle are raised. Farm owners Henning Klopper and Devin Wells opened their first Cape Town burger bar two and a half years ago, quickly winning over the Mother City’s notoriously fussy foodies.

Enter the Gugulethu-born beefcake with the quips, who has secured the rights to open the first Zuney outpost up north, in Gauteng.

“Johannesburg, this will fix your traffic lights and fill your potholes. I love good people, I love good companies and this, for me, is the best burger in town,” Siv explained, when I asked about his meaty new venture.

Melanie Ramjee and Missy Roberts take a selfie during the official launch party of Zuney Rosebank (MASI LOSI)

It was a scorching Thursday evening when we found ourselves at Nine Yards, the new green-lung precinct that recently opened at the GardenShop nursery in the city’s leafy Parktown North suburb — the spot Zuney has chosen to set up shop.

Having already frequented the venue ahead of the official opening, a small tip: if you do fancy a Zuney bite during peak times, expect to queue (the staff, though, are a friendly and hospitable bunch who are likely to offer refreshments while you wait).

And once you’ve made it down the stairs, best not to assume there’s a table available after placing your order at the counter.

Perhaps unplanned, but I did an inner chortle when those of us at this VIP opening had the same experience — though two who didn’t feel the need to queue (well, they were beckoned by Siv himself) were marketer-cum-social media personality Khaya Dlanga and funnyman Jason Goliath.

Actors Renata Stuurman, Rosemary Zimu and Gail Mabalane during the official launch party of Zuney Rosebank (MASI LOSI)

I move past PR gal Melanie Ramjee and social media influencer Missy Roberts taking a selfie, and inside the venue I grab a flute of Graham Beck Brut before greeting the very sweet actress Rosemary Zimu and her husband, Isaac Mnguni.

Now, to rustle up a table, and Siv finds us a spot at a section of Nine Yards that, on weekends, is home to Woodrock Animal Rescue’s puppy and adult dog adoption pop-up, but for the night was turned into an extended lounge area, dotted with sofas and ottomans.

I plonk myself down on a seat near Invictus, Stander and Winnie actor Ashley Taylor, catch the eye of a waiter, and place my order.

On to another Zen-testing wait — you know the drill — but with more and more folk sauntering in. Luckily, I was able to catch up with a host of familiar faces, including actress Gail Mabalane, debonair actor Thapelo Mokoena, and former YFM radio host Eda Rose, who is now completing her chartered accounting studies.

Actress Lorcia Cooper and comedian Tumi Morake during the official launch party of Zuney Rosebank. (MASI LOSI)

And when two of my faves — Lorcia Cooper-Kumalo and Tumi Morake, back in the country and single after her marriage to fellow actor Mpho Osei Tutu ended — show up, I steer them towards the margarita stand to sample, what in my book, is one of the best tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice cocktails in town (the two, who choose the virgin option, agree).

As for the burger bun that brought us all out to the yard?

Part of the Zuney experience is tearing away the strip on the burger box and peeling back the wrapping before sinking your fangs into what is essentially a love letter to succulence and umami.

Fashion designer Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA with actress Faye Peters during the opening of his pop-up store at Mall of Africa. (MASI LOSI)

However, I have to wonder how many of the night’s celebrity guests will return to fork out R120 for the classic, R130 for the cheeseburger or R180 for the Wacon (topped with Wagyu bacon), and then still shell out R50 for a portion of Wagyu fat twice-fried fries or sweet potato fries.

Moving further afield, to that giant shopping centre halfway between Pretoria and Joburg, for the opening of a pop-up store by a local label known for its bold graphic prints.

Imprint, the creative expression of self-taught designer Mzukisi Mbane, is now available for a limited time at flexible retail space, Sook, in the Mall of Africa.

Fashion designer Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba of Pretoria-based fashion brand Malondié during the opening of the pop-up store by Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA at Mall of Africa. (MASI LOSI)

To toast the occasion, Mzukisi invited his celebrity pals, clients and the media to an exclusive soirée at the store on Tuesday evening.

While the night wasn’t without a few glitches, it offered a great chance to mingle with a rather good-looking crowd, including actress Zikhona Sodlaka, our 2026 A-listers Ayanda G Thabethe and Faye Peters, man-about-town Mohale Motaung, Kim Jayde (who handled the night’s MC duties) and designer Thula Sindi, whose Africa Rise store in Sandton also stocks Imprint.