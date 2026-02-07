PARTING SHOT | The camera as an instrument

Lee-Ann Olwage’s work translates into still photography the lives and labour of women whose stories are often footnoted and forgotten. So it make sense that she was recently named a Global Grant winner of the Fujifilm GFX Challenge Grant Program, joining four other photographers worldwide.
It’s a good prize — $10,000 (about R162,000), a Fujifilm GFX System camera and lenses. But the real reward is time, trust and distance. Olwage travels this week to the Atlas Mountains in Morocco to complete Weaving Stars and Palm Leaves, a project two years in the making, photographing Amazigh women who are guardians of an ancient rug-making tradition. “I’m beyond thrilled,” she says, with the kind of understatement that suggests she’s already been mentally packing. “I’m excited to shoot with the Fujifilm GFX System over the course of the next year to explore the rich capabilities of large-format storytelling.”
If that sounds technical, Olwage’s work never is. Her subjects are human before they’re visual. The Amazigh women she wants to photograph don’t merely make rugs; they encode lives and stories into them. “They weave the essence of their identity, their connection to nature and their spiritual journeys,” Olwage explains. The rugs become maps — memory, belief and geography — drawing inspiration directly from the surrounding landscape, its colours, rhythms and silences.
It’s not ethnographic tourism. Olwage’s gaze has always been rigorous and ethical, shaped by years documenting women across the African continent. Her work is intimate without being intrusive.
One of the judges, Amanda Maddox, notes Olwage’s “deep commitment to documenting women’s stories,” calling this project “a sensitive, informative exploration of tradition, gender relations and environmental concerns.” It’s the sort of praise that recognises intent as much as outcome.
Climate change threads its way into the project. The Atlas Mountains are warming faster than the lowlands, and with environmental disruption comes cultural fragility. “The continuation of the rug-making tradition becomes more crucial,” Olwage says, pointing to the weavers’ knowledge of natural dyes, materials and seasonal rhythms as a blueprint for sustainable living.
Olwage will shoot with the Fujifilm GFX100RF, a rangefinder-style, 102-megapixel camera she already knows intimately. “I’ve always been a big fan of the compact nature of the GFX100RF,” she says, praising its colour fidelity, cinematic quality and tactile dials. It’s a photographer’s answer: precise, practical, quietly passionate.
Awards, for Olwage, aren’t new territory. She’s a multiple World Press Photo winner, among a shelf of other international accolades, and only the second South African to receive this Global Grant. Olwage remains committed to something slower and braver than spectacle: attention.
Weaving Stars and Palm Leaves promises images full of understanding — proof that powerful stories are often patiently, painstakingly made by hand.