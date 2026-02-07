What’s On | February 9-15

JOBURG BALLET PRESENTS GISELLE
WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein
WHEN: February 12-15
Giselle was the first ballet presented by Joburg Ballet (then known as South African Ballet Theatre) in 2001 and will be launching Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary. This richly romantic story of a love so powerful it reaches from beyond the grave is a tale of passion, betrayal and forgiveness, showcasing SA’s finest dancers. Tickets are available from R250 via Webtickets.
AND THE GIRLS IN THEIR SUNDAY DRESSES
WHERE: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town
WHEN: February 13 - March 7
Zakes Mda’s And The Girls In Their Sunday Dresses is a sharp, humorous and deeply moving two-hander set in a sluggish government food-aid queue. This play follows two women - a sharp-tongued Lady and a weary, witty Woman (performed by Awethu Hleli and Tamzin Daniels), whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. While they wait in the queue, their stories unravel with satire and tenderness, exposing the inequalities, corruption and daily bureaucratic battles that shape their world. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.
WADDLE FOR THE AFRICAN PENQUIN
WHERE: SANCOBB Port Elizabeth, Marine Dr, Cape Recife, Gqeberha
WHEN: February 14
If you want your plans to support a good cause, this relaxed 5km walk or run raises awareness and funds for penguin conservation. It’s family-friendly, meaningful and a great way to combine fitness with giving back. Prizes are up for grabs, raffles are to be won, and the waddle concludes with a tour of SANCOBB Port Elizabeth. Tickets are available from R30 via Webtickets.
KIRSTENBOSCH SUMMER SUNSET CONCERT | JEREMY LOOPS
WHERE: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town
WHEN: February 15
Look forward to Jeremy Loops lighting up the Kirstenbosch stage with his trademark loop-pedal magic and irresistible folk-pop sound. Expect soaring choruses, foot-stomping rhythms and singalongs that turn the gardens into Cape Town’s happiest stage. Loops’ high-energy performances are as much about community as they are about music, filling the venue with rhythm, joy and connection. Tickets are available from R255 via Webtickets.