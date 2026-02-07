What’s On | February 9-15

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JOBURG BALLET PRESENTS GISELLE

WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

WHEN: February 12-15

Giselle was the first ballet presented by Joburg Ballet (then known as South African Ballet Theatre) in 2001 and will be launching Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary. This richly romantic story of a love so powerful it reaches from beyond the grave is a tale of passion, betrayal and forgiveness, showcasing SA’s finest dancers. Tickets are available from R250 via Webtickets.

Zakes Mda's 'And The Girls in Their Sunday Dresses' stars Awethu Hleli and Tamzin Daniels. (Mark Dobson)

AND THE GIRLS IN THEIR SUNDAY DRESSES

WHERE: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town

WHEN: February 13 - March 7

Zakes Mda’s And The Girls In Their Sunday Dresses is a sharp, humorous and deeply moving two-hander set in a sluggish government food-aid queue. This play follows two women - a sharp-tongued Lady and a weary, witty Woman (performed by Awethu Hleli and Tamzin Daniels), whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. While they wait in the queue, their stories unravel with satire and tenderness, exposing the inequalities, corruption and daily bureaucratic battles that shape their world. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.

Help conserve this critically endangered indigenous aquatic avian. (SANCCOB)

WADDLE FOR THE AFRICAN PENQUIN

WHERE: SANCOBB Port Elizabeth, Marine Dr, Cape Recife, Gqeberha

WHEN: February 14

If you want your plans to support a good cause, this relaxed 5km walk or run raises awareness and funds for penguin conservation. It’s family-friendly, meaningful and a great way to combine fitness with giving back. Prizes are up for grabs, raffles are to be won, and the waddle concludes with a tour of SANCOBB Port Elizabeth. Tickets are available from R30 via Webtickets.

Mzansi muso Jeremy Loops is performing at Kirstenbosch on Sunday. (Ross Hillier)

KIRSTENBOSCH SUMMER SUNSET CONCERT | JEREMY LOOPS

WHERE: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town

WHEN: February 15

Look forward to Jeremy Loops lighting up the Kirstenbosch stage with his trademark loop-pedal magic and irresistible folk-pop sound. Expect soaring choruses, foot-stomping rhythms and singalongs that turn the gardens into Cape Town’s happiest stage. Loops’ high-energy performances are as much about community as they are about music, filling the venue with rhythm, joy and connection. Tickets are available from R255 via Webtickets.