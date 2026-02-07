YOUR WEEKLY STARS | February 9-15

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

There are enough planets in your energy to get you up off your butt and out into the world. Not that you mind the occasional adventure, but you do like to know the results beforehand. Not this time. This week is about releasing the reins and trusting in the universe. Tough stuff — but more fun than you’ve had in ages. If you’re determined to take some control, make a list of changes you’d like to see. Read it out loud. The planets are listening.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

An interesting journey is what’s needed now — probably alone, and possibly with a business agenda. Either way, success is virtually guaranteed — with an added bonus thrown in: you may decide to study overseas, either by relocation or online. You, meanwhile, are mystifying friends and colleagues with your peculiar actions. Keep going. You’re on the right track. And right now, there’s no one to please but yourself.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

How do you feel about a job change? If yes, try to resolve the problems with colleagues before you leave. And sure, that may involve a hefty helping of humble pie — but heck, how bad can it taste? The point is, you really don’t want to go somewhere new just to escape the bad vibes at the last place. In fact, the only real reason to change is because you want to try something different and exciting. So do you? Love, meanwhile, is mildly testy. Try for patience. This too will pass.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

It’s time to take a few creative risks. Which means a definite ‘yes’ to pushing all the boundaries. Just make sure your choices are appropriate to the age and situation of your audience. No need to make your point through outrage. Also, use any technology you can lay your hands on. Machinery is something you’re naturally comfortable with. Once you get the hang of it, your work load will be cut in half. And don’t look so nervous. This is a great week for you.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Personal relationships are a tad rocky. But that’s largely due to a lack of communication and some wholesale misunderstanding rather than a lack of love. Remember that when you’re dreaming up ways to score more points. Make some time to recreate the magic — and be prepared to put in some real effort of your own. And yes, it’s great to have someone peeling your grapes. But now and then you have to get out the fruit knife for someone else.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

There’s optimism enough for the whole country now. There’s a sea of possibilities there seems no end to. The only item not on your list is a teaspoon of self-discipline. So hold off on the spending sprees; confine yourself to one donut at a time and you’ll find even the really difficult problems becoming putty in your elegant hands. One thing though, please don’t try to do everything yourself. The truth is, you just can’t. Besides, it’s time you learnt how to ask for help.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

If the love life is truly about to collapse, you’ll know for sure by Wednesday. In which case, prepare for the kind of emotional drama you probably won’t enjoy. Not that it needs to be that way. One option is to change the nature of the relationship rather than the person involved. The other is to toughen up and become the warrior you truly are. And the third is to expand your social circle so you have more friends to play with. Either way, you won’t be alone for long.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Start making plans to cut back on the excess loads. You’re working too hard for too little reward. It’s time to recognise your own worth and to find the courage to make more appropriate demands. Prosperity doesn’t have to come with exhaustion, you know. Meanwhile, watch yourself at the office. The urge to dash off to a motel with a colleague will be powerful. Don’t do it. Not until you’ve made a list of every possible consequence.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

A very beady eye on the finances is what’s needed, especially after Wednesday. Your money has the tendency to walk out of rooms, disappear down plug holes and get invested in ludicrous schemes. The best option, of course, would be to buy nothing (except perhaps the odd crust) until you’re clearer about your goals. Or until the planets are more willing to help (next month). Meanwhile, try focusing on your love life instead. It needs some mindless entertainment.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Marriage? No. Love affairs? Yes. Getting yourself into a whole heap of trouble? Most definitely. Still, you’ll be enjoying yourself immensely, so you might prefer to think about the consequences later. You, meanwhile, are earning and spending a fortune. So money shouldn’t trouble you for a while — though you might like to balance the plus and minus columns occasionally. You also might think about taking the occasional night off — just to get your breath back.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Phew, but your psyche is on the boil. There are vivid dreams, flashes of intuition, psychic visions and even the odd miracle afoot. No need to run the other way. Old memories, buried and long forgotten, are clamouring for attention. Look at them one at a time from a more detached perspective and you’ll unload a heap of heavy old baggage. And in the meanwhile, you have the gifts of the magician at your fingertips. Have some fun. But play nice.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Try something new. Anything — as long as it stimulates the juices and moves your head into a more lateral space. Some astonishing opportunities are about to present themselves, and you’ll want to impress whoever’s watching. This is your big chance (or one of them). Don’t blow it by being too rigid. Fortunately, your vitality has come back with a whoosh. Use it well. Trust yourself to be brilliant. How hard can it be?

HERE’S YOUR CHART ...

Willamina Mpofu

October, 3 1996, Rustenburg, 9.15pm

Sun sign: Libra

Moon sign: Cancer

Rising Sign: Taurus

What a softie you are — always trying to be the tough one and inevitably ending up rescuing half the planet. The fact is, you’re a natural leader. But you also want to be liked. Start by accepting that, no matter what you do, there will always be people who resent you. It’s the way of the world. Now decide what you need to make your own life happy. Money is very important to you, so learn as much about it as you can. Accountancy would be great if you weren’t so creative. So how about mastering the stock exchange or learning about international finance? Either way, you’ll have money to play with. Remember not to spend it before you have it in your hand. You’ll probably end up having more children than you planned. Make sure you have excellent marriage contracts. Your love life is changeable, and you’ll need to understand your own resources. In brief, you’re a fascinating, powerful girl with an extraordinary life ahead of you. Take notes. You may want to write it all down some day.

Want your chart read?

asklindashaw@mweb.co.za