The champagne queen’s guide: Bonang Matheba’s top 5 Valentine’s Day destinations

Known affectionately as the “Champagne Queen”, media mogul and style icon Bonang Matheba has revealed her top five romantic destinations for “popping bubbly” this Valentine’s Day.

While Paris is globally renowned as the City of Love, Bonang’s vision of romance blends high-end travel with a deep appreciation for local luxury.

1. Sun City, South Africa

Sun City ranks among the top 15 most Instagrammable casinos in the world. File photo. (Sun International)

As a North West native, “Queen B” returns to her roots with this nostalgic choice. For Bonang, Sun City offers a blend of sentimental charm and modern luxury, perfect for sunset poolside toasts.

From the iconic Valley of Waves to world-class golf courses and opulent accommodations, this resort is a premier one-stop destination for couples.

2. Kruger National Park, South Africa

Royal Malewane in the Greater Kruger National Park was one of only two South African properties to earn Three Michelin Keys. (Supplied)

For those who prefer the call of the wild, Bonang suggests Kruger National Park. She describes it as a place for “safari days and starlit bushveld nights”, where popping a bottle of bubbly feels both intimate and cinematic.

3. Mauritius

Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort. (Supplied)

If an island escape is more your speed, Mauritius is Bonang’s top pick for “island indulgence”. She envisions barefoot beachfront dinners and blush-coloured sunsets that invite a slower, more intentional celebration of love.

4. New York City, US

Ice skaters enjoy winter fun at Wollman Rink in Central Park, New York. (123rf.com)

Consistently ranked as one of the most romantic cities in the world, New York holds a special place on Bonang’s list. This international escape offers a “straight out of a movie” experience, featuring classic carriage rides and champagne toasts against the iconic Manhattan skyline.

5. Japan

Cherry trees bloom over a river in Tokyo, Japan. (prakobkitasmall / 123rf.com)

For a more avant-garde romantic experience, Bonang looks to Japan. She highlights the country’s “mindful luxury”, found in the beauty of cherry blossoms, traditional ryokans, and meticulous multi-course dining that transforms a simple meal into a work of art.

Regardless of the destination, Bonang insists on bringing a piece of home along. Since launching her luxury beverage brand, The House of BNG, in March 2019, she has become an ambassador for South African Method Cap Classique (MCC).

Explaining why she always travels with a bottle of her own brand, she noted: “It highlights how South African MCC has become synonymous with modern African excellence.”

TimesLIVE