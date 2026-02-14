Love on the screen this Valentine’s weekend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Will Arnett and Laura Dern in 'Is This Thing On?'

LOVE ON THE ROCKS

Is This Thing On?

As their marriage unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) and Tess Novak (Laura Dern) find themselves at a crossroads in Is This Thing On? Facing middle age and the spectre of impending divorce, Alex seeks renewed purpose in the New York stand-up comedy scene. Tess confronts the sacrifices she made for their family. Together, they’re forced to navigate co-parenting, shifting senses of identity, and a burning question: Can love and commitment take a new form? Bradley Cooper’s re‑imagining of John Bishop’s real‑life journey brings a heartfelt and relatable look at long‑term relationships, how couples lose each other, and how they can find their way back again.

Released in cinemas on 6 February.

WAITING FOR LOVE?

Not My Type

Letsatsi has spent years designing wedding dresses while waiting for the perfect man that God has in store for her. When her younger sister receives a marriage proposal, she becomes desperate. Her meticulously planned life, which should have included a husband by now, is not unfolding as she expected.

Lorraine Moropa in 'Not My Type' (Supplied)

Lorraine Moropa (The Queen) stars as Letsatsi, opposite Lulama Nyembezi (The Queen, House of Zwide) as Thimothi, and Moagi Kai as Mhlonishwa.

Directed by SAFTA winner Siyabonga Mkhize (Umkhokha), Not My Type was the most popular South African film on Showmax last year.

On Showmax

CYNICAL LOVE

F Valentine’s Day

Gina hates her Valentine’s Day birthday and travels to Greece to prevent her boyfriend’s proposal. With help from vacationers Johnny and his sister Mickey, she schemes to delay it while questioning her relationship. Starring Virginia Gardner, Marisa Tomei, Skylar Astin, Jake Cannavale, and Sabrina Bartlett.

On at Nu Metro cinemas now

LOVE AND STUNTS

The Fall Guy

A battle-scarred former stuntman is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie being directed by his ex goes missing.

Emmily Blunt and Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Supplied)

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt were nominated for Best Actor and Actress in an Action Movie at the Critics Choice Super Awards where The Fall Guy was also up for Best Action Movie. Directed by former stuntman David Leitch, The Fall Guy won over 20 awards internationally, with Vulture hailing it as “a funny, romantic, stunt-filled delight”.

On DStv Stream

LOVE IS DANGEROUS!

Heart Eyes

For the past several years, the Heart Eyes Killer has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe …

Heart Eyes is “destined to become a Valentine’s Day favourite,” says TheWrap, calling it, “that rare horror movie with a great and charming love story, and that even rarer romantic comedy with a great and savage serial killer”.

The Heart Eyes Killer (Supplied)

Led by Teen Choice winner Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger) and Mason Gooding (Chad in the Scream movies), the cast also includes Devon Sawa (Chucky, Final Destination), Jordana Brewster (Mia in the Fast & Furious films), and Michaela Watkins (Hacks).

On Showmax from Saturday, 14 February

OLDIE BUT GOODIE

The Notebook

In the 1940s, mill worker Noah falls deeply in love with wealthy heiress Allie but their romance is torn apart by social class and war. When fate reunites them years later, Allie must choose between the life she planned and the love she never forgot. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won Choice Movie: Actor and Actress at the Teen Choice Awards, where The Notebook also took home the awards for Drama, Date Movie, Love Scene, Kiss, Chemistry, and more.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in 'The Notebook' (Supplied)

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook is “required viewing for high school girls (and their begrudging boyfriends),” according to People.

M-Net Movies 2 (DStv Channel 106) | 12:35, 14 February

Sunday Times