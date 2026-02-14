The Cape Grace | Dressed to impress

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At first, the Cape Grace hotel announces itself by letting the view do the talking. But once the conversation with your senses has started, they’re almost overwhelmed by the nine-month reinvention that’s dressed one of Cape Town’s most iconic hotels to impress.

The design aristocracy at 1508 London pulled off the elegant transformation of the hotel, making it one of the best I have ever stayed at and lifting it to international standards but without losing an ounce of its local accent.

Penthouse Suite lounge (Supplied)

First opened in 1996, its been a favourite sanctuary for people in the know. The hotel is located in the V&A Waterfront and has long occupied Cape Town’s most enviable patch of quay — wedged between a working harbour and a yacht marina, with the mountain posing behind.

The brief was ambitious: reflect the country’s heritage and artistry, honour Cape Town’s evolution from gritty trading port to cosmopolitan tourist magnet — and do it without turning the place into a themed design explosion. After two nights at the hotel, I can confirm they’ve pulled it off.

There are 112 rooms and suites, now reimagined as a kind of urban sanctuary. My Harbour View room was the sort of space that makes you covet fine pyjamas. French windows opened onto the marina where yachts preen, outdoing each other in the sun. Inside, curated works by local artists give the room a pulse; materials are tactile and classily extravagant. The palette is both bold and soothing, the effect contemporary but rooted.

Bedroom en suite at the Cape Grace, Cape Town (Supplied)

Softened grandeur is the prevailing mood. A dressing area invites languid indecision, the bed swallows you whole like a candy-floss cloud, and at night the harbour lights flicker in the foreground with the mountain’s silhouette behind. For those travelling with entourage or ambition, the Cape Grace Suite ups the ante: two bedrooms, a sweeping terrace, private bar, and butler’s pantry — dynamic, decadent and perfectly calibrated for entertaining like you’re a royal.

Kid's room in the Cape Grace Suite (Supplied)

Downstairs, the Heirloom Restaurant continues the story. Heritage cooking arrives without the sepia filter. South African flavours are reimagined with precision and spark: nostalgia sharpened by contemporary technique. Each dish felt deliciously simple and tasty rather than contrived, framed by marina views that make dinner feel like an audience with the Cape’s best features.

Heirloom Restaurant at the Cape Grace (Supplied)

Bascule Bar & Lounge has been revamped into a high-class speakeasy with a wink to shebeen culture. It has an excellent whisky collection and a wine cellar, but I’m a sucker for their Piña Colada — by far the best this side of Puerto Rico.

The Bascule Bar at The Cape Grace (Supplied)

Candlelit, conspiratorial and lined with local art, it’s easy to stay all night for “just one more” if you’re not planning to wake up for the Fairmont Spa treatment the next day.

Bascule Bar terrace (Supplied)

The spa is an urban oasis devoted to a horizontal reset. The salt room, steam, sauna, and tailored treatments inspired by coastal botanicals aid and abet the juicy duvet and linen, which conspired to leave me delightfully rearranged, as though someone had gently reset my internal wiring.

What lingers isn’t the marble or the menus, but the mood. Step outside and you’re moments from the city’s finest cultural and culinary temptations. Step back in and the world softens. Nearly three decades on, Cape Grace remains the address of choice for luminaries and romantics alike. Although now it’s even better.

Two nights is hardly enough to unpack one’s suitcase, let alone one’s soul. But I left feeling as though I’d been thoroughly indulged, fed, and gently restored.

Some hotels you visit. Cape Grace receives you — and, dangerously, makes you wonder how soon you can come home again.

Andrea Nagel was a guest of the Cape Grace hotel. For more information or to book, click here

