What’s On | February 19-25

This bold reimagining of Stravinsky's iconic score fuses larger-than-life puppetry with contemporary African dance. (Artscape Theatre Centre)

THE FIREBIRD

WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: February 19

After a sold-out run at Artscape and standing ovations, The Firebird returns to Cape Town. This bold reimagining of Stravinsky’s iconic score fuses larger-than-life puppetry with contemporary African dance. A young woman’s quest to claim her creative power unfolds as an intense inner journey — navigating opposing forces, learning to integrate them, moving towards free expression. Towering puppet creatures rise. Dynamic choreography surges. One of the greatest orchestral scores ever written builds to a rousing climax as the magnificent Firebird takes flight. Tickets are available from R160 via Webtickets.

Join the Goethe-Institut for a vibrant festival that celebrates the beauty of linguistic diversity. (Goethe-Institut Johannesburg)

INTERNATIONAL MOTHER LANGUAGE DAY

WHERE: Goethe-Institut, 119 Jan Smuts Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg

WHEN: February 21

Join the Goethe-Institut SA for a vibrant festival that celebrates the beauty of linguistic diversity — featuring languages from German to Sesotho, isiXhosa, French, Italian, Mandarin, Spanish, and more. Discover the richness of languages through an interactive speak-dating game, an engaging panel discussion with esteemed panellists, storytelling, live international music and performances, colourful face painting, and food trucks. Entry is free. Visit the Goethe-Institut’s website for more information.

Fordsburg has it all — including prominent public art mosaic 'Oumagrootjie', created by artist Hannelie Coetzee. (Supplied)

JOHANNESBURG HERITAGE FOUNDATION FORDSBURG WALKING TOUR

WHERE: Entrance Number 2, Oriental Plaza, 38-60 Lilian Ngoyi St, Fordsburg

WHEN: February 21

Fordsburg has it all — a long (and explosive) history, beautiful buildings, incredible food, and fabulous fabrics. Join guides Alison Wilson, Marcelle Bosch and Andy Chinnah for an unforgettable walk through this dynamic hub as you follow the Blue Plaques through Fordsburg, bringing stories of this fabled neighbourhood to life. Tickets are available from R180 via Quicket.

BETA Contemporary Interior Shot with artwork by Jan Vallverdu ICTAF2026 (Supplied)

INVESTEC CAPE TOWN ART FAIR

WHERE: Cape Town International Convention Centre, 1 Lower Long St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: February 20-22

Investec Cape Town Art Fair is the largest and leading international art fair on the African continent, bringing together a diverse group of celebrated exhibitors — including prominent galleries from around the world — to present contemporary art. Guided by the curatorial concept Listen, the 2026 fair features 126 exhibitors from 34 global cities, showcasing the work of over 490 artists, including 42 exhibitors making their debut, and welcoming 30,000 visitors. Tickets are available from R230 via Webtickets.