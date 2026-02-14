What’s On | February 19-25

THE FIREBIRD
WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town
WHEN: February 19
After a sold-out run at Artscape and standing ovations, The Firebird returns to Cape Town. This bold reimagining of Stravinsky’s iconic score fuses larger-than-life puppetry with contemporary African dance. A young woman’s quest to claim her creative power unfolds as an intense inner journey — navigating opposing forces, learning to integrate them, moving towards free expression. Towering puppet creatures rise. Dynamic choreography surges. One of the greatest orchestral scores ever written builds to a rousing climax as the magnificent Firebird takes flight. Tickets are available from R160 via Webtickets.
INTERNATIONAL MOTHER LANGUAGE DAY
WHERE: Goethe-Institut, 119 Jan Smuts Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg
WHEN: February 21
Join the Goethe-Institut SA for a vibrant festival that celebrates the beauty of linguistic diversity — featuring languages from German to Sesotho, isiXhosa, French, Italian, Mandarin, Spanish, and more. Discover the richness of languages through an interactive speak-dating game, an engaging panel discussion with esteemed panellists, storytelling, live international music and performances, colourful face painting, and food trucks. Entry is free. Visit the Goethe-Institut’s website for more information.
JOHANNESBURG HERITAGE FOUNDATION FORDSBURG WALKING TOUR
WHERE: Entrance Number 2, Oriental Plaza, 38-60 Lilian Ngoyi St, Fordsburg
WHEN: February 21
Fordsburg has it all — a long (and explosive) history, beautiful buildings, incredible food, and fabulous fabrics. Join guides Alison Wilson, Marcelle Bosch and Andy Chinnah for an unforgettable walk through this dynamic hub as you follow the Blue Plaques through Fordsburg, bringing stories of this fabled neighbourhood to life. Tickets are available from R180 via Quicket.
INVESTEC CAPE TOWN ART FAIR
WHERE: Cape Town International Convention Centre, 1 Lower Long St, Foreshore, Cape Town
WHEN: February 20-22
Investec Cape Town Art Fair is the largest and leading international art fair on the African continent, bringing together a diverse group of celebrated exhibitors — including prominent galleries from around the world — to present contemporary art. Guided by the curatorial concept Listen, the 2026 fair features 126 exhibitors from 34 global cities, showcasing the work of over 490 artists, including 42 exhibitors making their debut, and welcoming 30,000 visitors. Tickets are available from R230 via Webtickets.
