YOUR WEEKLY STARS | February 16 - 22

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

There’s a powerful Aquarian solar eclipse in your sign on Tuesday — ushering in the beginning of the Chinese New Year and a fabulous new cycle. Your initial instincts are probably to dash off and hide. So if you can arrange to get away, this would be a great time. Even so — no running off before you’ve tied the loose ends and paid all the bills. Then take a breath. You deserve it after all you’ve been through. Great things are already on their way.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Some delicious new career opportunities present themselves after Tuesday’s powerful solar eclipse. But they won’t necessarily arrive in the way you would have chosen. Don’t be put off though. Your need for instant answers could throw you off track if you start making unrealistic demands. And don’t let a new love distract you either. Your needs are first on your list. Start by calling on some old buddies. Success is very boring when you’re alone.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Now here’s a conflict that’ll confuse you: how do you balance all these new responsibilities with that clamouring need for freedom? After a lifetime of doing exactly what you please, the sudden arrival of a leash will be less than welcome. Never mind though. The planets are simply instructing you to deal with your duties before rushing out to play. In which case, you should probably start by making a list. Discipline is the word we’re after.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

What a relief! The financial tedium of the past year is finally giving way to a spot of success. Along the way, you’ve developed some wonderful financial skills, with the intuition of a psychic and the understanding of a stock broker. So if you don’t start making wads of money fairly soon, you’re doing it all wrong. Just don’t spend it before you’ve actually got it. At home, you’re trying much too hard to impress. Stop it at once. They’ll like you — or not — no matter what you do. It’s an energy thing.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

As Tuesday’s powerful solar eclipse makes its presence felt, sudden advances in your career take you happily by surprise. Meanwhile, get out your networking manual, and sign up for a few courses. You’ll need all the knowledge — and the help — you can get if you want to make the most of these wonderful new opportunities. At home, watch that tendency to pick fights for no apparent reason. If you’re angry, be honest. Otherwise, keep your brilliant ideas to yourself. For now.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

There’s a solar eclipse on Tuesday — the perfect time to deal with problems at work. Interestingly, your direct manner and clarity of thought could throw a few people off guard. So make sure you know what you’re talking about before taking any risks. Finances are on the up, though caution is still essential with the bigger stuff. Message for the week: figure out what you really want. Then do your homework. Then pounce.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Grace under pressure is what this week is all about. With Tuesday’s magical solar eclipse in action, the planets are gathering together to send you on an adventure. And it’s not just you either. Nevertheless, you’re better equipped than most to keep the sanity lines clear. Just focus on staying consistent and intentional. And be forgiving — even more than usual. Your people will be asking for help. Share what you have to give, but take care of yourself first. That’s important.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Well, this is new. Suddenly everyone’s bowing and scraping around you, asking how they can grant your smallest wish. And you can’t take it, can you? You’re so used to seeing yourself as the saviour and protector of others, you can’t handle it when someone wants to save and protect you. Well, ha ha! Now tell yourself what you always tell them — think of all offers as gifts from the universe, and say ‘thank-you’. Besides, you deserve a little fun now and then.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Drama in the home, is there? Residents driving you bananas? Take note — the changes taking place inside you are bound to affect those around you. Have a little patience. Everyone is uncomfortable when their security is threatened. They just need a little time — and a healthy dose of your persuasive gifts — to grow accustomed to your new look. And come to think of it, you might occasionally like to take some of your own advice. It’s really good.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

The reputation is looking good. As is the career. Careful with that ego — yes, the one that’s expanding with each passing compliment. And sure, you’re entitled to enjoy your moment. But remember, that’s all it is — a moment in time — following which you have to carry on living in the same head. Just a thought. Back home meanwhile, a slightly more experimental approach to passions could be all that’s needed to get love back on track. Try for some sensitivity. Works every time.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Big changes for you after Tuesday’s massive solar eclipse. Suddenly your home seems almost claustrophobic, and tempers become slightly frayed. Try not to say anything you’ll regret — because you’ll be in just the mood to do so. Your partner, meanwhile, is also driving you bananas. All the qualities that initially attracted you are the very things that suddenly make your teeth itch. This is actually about your magical transformation. Be patient. The mood will pass. But you’ll be different.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Tuesday’s solar eclipse is calling for action. It’s time to complete old projects and make way for new ones; time to get moving on anything you’ve put off for another day; time to add a new pile of goodies to your already bulging hamper. Even so, with the abundance planet on the fritz for a while, results will take longer than expected. But there’ll be plenty to keep you amused while you wait. For a start, the possibility of a hot new romance looms large. Smile. With teeth.

Your Chart

Sajidah Chetty (October 5 1989, Pietermaritzburg, 9.10am)

Sun sign: Libra

Moon sign: Sagittarius

Rising Sign: Sagittarius

You have friends who love you — which is great. But your love life doesn’t always work out exactly as planned. The snag is, much as you try to deny it, you tend to confuse love with war. You want your guy to fight for you — so you make sure there’s an ongoing drama to keep everyone entertained. Of course, when the fights arrive, your gentle Libra side comes rushing back, begging for peace. What you really need is a bigger purpose. You might try something in the medical or healing fields — possibly even with animals or children. You have a great desire for adventure, but an even greater fear of change. You’ve just started a new year, shifting your energy into a brand new cycle. Change, adventure and travel are an automatic part of the new vibe. Write down a list of desires, and prepare for transformation. Remember, this isn’t all up to you. If you know what you want, the universe takes care of how. Try smiling — all the time. It will automatically change your face — and your life.

Want your chart read?

asklindashaw@mweb.co.za