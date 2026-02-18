Lifestyle

RECIPE | Three coffee mocktails to give your morning a bougie start

Forget the kettle brew and add some fun flavours to give your morning cuppa a fresh twist

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

Must-try delights with a tasty kick. (Supplied by Nespresso)

AFFOGATO

Ingredients

  • 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
  • 40ml Nespresso (Choose between Cioccolatino/Caramello/Vaniglia)
  • 5g Nestlé dessert topping (your preferred choice between Peppermint Crisp/Hazelnut/Bar-One)
Indulgent vanilla ice cream topped with rich espresso and your choice of decadent chocolate, hazelnut, or caramel finish. (Supplied by Nespresso)

Method

  1. Add 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream into a serving cup.
  2. Extract a 40ml Espresso directly over the ice cream, using the chosen coffee flavour.
  3. Drizzle your chosen flavour topping.

ICED PISTACHIO VANILLA LATTE

Velvety pistachio vanilla coffee layered with cold milk foam and a nutty garnish for a luxurious treat. (Supplied by Nespresso)

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 80 ml pistachio vanilla coffee
  • 120ml cold milk foam
  • 5g pistachio paste
  • 3g crushed pistachio garnish

Method

1. Smear the inner cup with pistachio paste.

2. Add ice to cup.

3. Cold froth the milk and pour over ice.

4. Extract 80ml of pistachio vanilla coffee.

5. Garnish with crushed pistachios.

SWEET ACTIVE DELIGHT

A revitalising mix of Active+ coffee, honey sweetness, and zesty lemon for a refreshing twist. (Supplied by Nespresso)

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 80ml Active+ coffee
  • 15g honey
  • 120ml cold milk foam
  • 3g lemon zest garnish

Method

1. Fill ice into cup.

2. Add honey.

3. Froth the milk as cold foam and pour over ice.

4. Extract 80ml of Active+ coffee.

5. Lightly dust lemon zest over foam and drizzle a small amount of honey.

