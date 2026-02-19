‘This season was really good for me’: Jojo Robinson on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa drama is a gift that keeps on giving. Marking a global first for the franchise, the unprecedented two-part reunion will air on Showmax on February 20 and 27, and on Mzansi Magic on February 21 and 28.

We recently sat down with Jojo Robinson, The Real Housewives of Durban veteran, who opened up about reuniting with her Brazil castmates, navigating the season and the online backlash she has had to deal with.

How has this season been for you?

This season was really good for me. While we were filming, it was an incredible experience and I genuinely had fun with the ladies. Once the show aired and social media weighed in, it became a bit challenging because of the backlash I received. That part was tough, but overall the experience itself was positive.

Watching the show back, is there anything you wish you hadn’t said or that you could have said differently?

No, there is nothing I would have done differently. I just wish certain moments had been shown in full so viewers could see the complete picture and better understand the dynamics at play. I am hopeful that the reunion will provide more context and clarity around what we were actually dealing with at the time.

I have also seen the conversations online, with some people calling me spineless and other things. The truth is I am simply being myself. I am not a super-dramatic person and I have learnt to avoid drama if I can. It takes a lot to push me to that point. Just because I choose to control myself and handle situations calmly now, it does not mean I am weak; it just means I know who I am.

What is your approach going into the reunion?

I plan to address everything calmly. I believe the truth sets everyone free. I am in a very level-headed space right now, and I am hopeful that we can have honest conversations without things getting out of hand.

Christall shared that you were one of her biggest disappointments this season. What are your thoughts on that?

Unfortunately Christall was also my biggest disappointment. I was a huge fan of hers, but seeing how she conducts herself when the cameras aren’t rolling and how she treats everyone around her, my eyes were completely opened. I then understood that what I viewed as " entertainment" from her is really toxic behaviour, manipulative and very calculated.

I now completely understand that this is who she is, and it’s not who I believed her to be at all. That’s why every show she has ever been on, it’s the same situation. What goes on behind the cameras is not OK. She also expects loyalty at all costs, even when she is in the wrong.

From my past experiences, I have learnt that blind loyalty is not something I am comfortable with. I am open to listening, hearing my friends out and even calling them out when necessary. What I will not do is involve myself in issues that have nothing to do with me, because that often makes things worse.

Just being toxic for the sake of it is not someone I want to associate myself or my brand with any more. I really wish her the best — and I hope she learns something from this situation, too.

Are you hoping to mend fences and move forward with the group?

Right now I am happy with the friendships and connections I have made. My life is full. I have my Boo Bear, my child and a lot to be grateful for. I am not interested in inviting negativity into my space.

Many viewers say you are one of the few housewives who are “real housewives”. What would you like to say to that?

They are not wrong, but honestly I am just grateful for the life I have. I enjoy sharing it with viewers and showing that marriages can be healthy, loving and free of constant drama. The world needs to see that too. People often focus on the negativity but there is beauty in stability and love, and I am proud to represent that.

