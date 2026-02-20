SBU MKWANAZI | Month of love: Who’s your great-granddaddy?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

February is the month of love — red roses, heart-shaped chocolates, soft-focus Instagram posts. And across Africa, nothing says “I love you” like a president who’s old enough to remember when landlines were cutting-edge technology — and governing a population whose median age is 19.

If love is about commitment, then African youth are in committed relationships. The kind where you’re not allowed to change the Wifi password because Gogo is still using it.

Let’s start in central Africa with Paul Biya, the evergreen leader of Cameroon. At 93, Uncle Paul has been in power since 1982. That’s before most of the continent’s current population was born. Before WhatsApp. Before Amapiano. Before Bafana Bafana won Afcon. Biya is governing a country where the median age hovers around 18. Imagine being ruled by someone who could technically be your great-grandfather, and still insists on calling you “these children of today”.

Then there’s Yoweri Museveni, who’s been Uganda’s president since January 1986. That’s 40 years. That’s not a presidency; that’s a career with a pension plan. Uganda’s population is one of the youngest in the world. Kampala is full of TikTokers, start-up founders, and scooter riders hustling for their next gig. Meanwhile, State House has seen fewer upgrades than your uncle’s Nokia 3310.

Left back David Nyathi's 79th minute goal gave Bafana Bafana a 2-1 Afcon quarterfinal win over Morocco at the 1998 tournament in Burkina Faso. (Gavin Barker/Gallo Images)

Over in West Africa, Alassane Ouattara is well into his 80s and still going strong. Ivory Coast’s median age? About 19. The generational gap is so wide it needs its own bridge, complete with an e-toll. Young Ivorians are talking crypto and AI; the presidency is still talking about a fourth term being technically constitutional.

And let’s not forget Equatorial Guinea‘s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving leader, in power since 1979. As a 43-year-old, I was minus four when he first took the reins. Disco was still fashionable. Mbasogo has outlasted the Cold War, the fax machine, and several hairstyles. The country’s youth, meanwhile, are navigating unemployment rates that feel like a bad joke told at a family braai.

Here’s the paradox of our month of love: Africa is the youngest continent on Earth. More than 60% of the population is under 25. We are energetic, digitally fluent, entrepreneurial and, when we feel like it, politically impatient. Yet many of our leaders are in their 70s, 80s and 90s. At what point do we stop blaming the leaders and instead introspect? We are the ones who vote for geriatrics, repeatedly.

To be fair, age isn’t the issue. Wisdom is valuable. Experience matters. No one is saying you must know how to use TikTok filters or frequently use the term “low-key” to run a country. But when youth unemployment soars, when education systems creak, when migration to other continents becomes Plan A rather than Plan B, you begin to wonder whether the generational disconnect isn’t just symbolic, but structural.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament during the 2026 SONA Picture: ParliamentRSA (ParliamentRSA)

Love, after all, requires listening.

Sometimes, it feels like African youth are shouting into a void lined with mahogany desks and framed liberation photos.

But before we get too self-righteous, let’s flip the script. Because while we debate gerontocracy at home, February also reminded us what lack of love looks like globally.

Enter Donald Trump. In February, the US president made it clear that America First means Africa Last. From threats of sweeping tariffs to hard-line immigration rhetoric, the message was familiar: build the wall higher, tighten the visa regime, and treat multilateral diplomacy like a bad dating app match — ghost it. For many young Africans hoping to study, trade or collaborate globally, it was less Valentine’s bouquet, more breakup text.

It’s ironic. While some of our leaders struggle to connect with youthful aspirations, the global North is busy slamming doors. The continent’s young population is treated abroad as a demographic inconvenience.

Back home, we had our own February spectacle: the state of the nation address by Cyril Ramaphosa.

Now, South Africans are seasoned watchers of the yearly speech. We know the script. Big promises. Bigger applause. Strategic pauses. But this year, many weren’t feeling the love from our presidential sugar daddy.

The real question this love month is this: what would it look like if love in politics meant genuine intergenerational partnership? — SBU MKHWANAZI

Load shedding has eased, but the cost-of-living crisis hasn’t RSVP’d out. Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high at about 46% last year. The repeated commitments to infrastructure reform and economic growth sounded reassuring, until you remembered how many South Africans are facing water shortages. It was like being told, “I’m working on myself” by someone who’s been “working on themselves” since 2018.

Like a bad third date, the speech glossed over the daily grind: crime in communities, failing municipalities, and the frustration of graduates sending out CVs into the digital abyss. Others questioned the celebratory tone when many households are still counting cents at the till.

Yet, in the grand theatre of politics, everyone insisted the relationship is solid. “We’re making progress,” we’re told. “Trust the process.” It’s the national equivalent of “It’s not you, it’s the global economy”.

So here we are. A continent bursting with youth, creativity and ambition, led by men old enough to have fought in liberation struggles, and who feel entitled to shape the post-liberation state.

The real question this love month is this: what would it look like if love in politics meant genuine intergenerational partnership?

Not just youth leagues trotted out for campaign rallies. Not just internships and slogans about empowerment. But real power-sharing. Real policy shifts shaped by the experiences of a 22-year-old in Mamelodi, Lagos or Abidjan. Because if Africa is young, and it is, then love shouldn’t feel like guardianship. It should feel like collaboration.

In the month of red roses and romantic playlists, perhaps it’s time our leaders asked a simple question: are we leading with love, or just holding on? If they’re not sure, they should check the age difference.

Like a 20-year-old dating someone who’s 60 years older gets the stares, it’s time for African leaders to be shown the way out and usher in younger leaders who’ll be more suitable for leading in a modern era.