A-LISTERS | Art and astrology shine at Lady Linda’s horsey bash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African ambassador to China, Siyabonga Cwele, and Lary Linda Wong Davies at Lady Linda Wong Davies celebration of The year of the horse at her home in Kalk Bay.

A dancing lion, tangerines galore and the first public appearance by former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher and his fiancé, Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne, after announcing their engagement the previous week.

When the host is ultra-wealthy art patron Lady Linda Wong Davies and the occasion is the annual Chinese New Year party at her Kalk Bay pile, then you know it’s going to be a stylish firecracker of a party.

Standing gracefully in the mountains with a dreamy view of the ocean below, Petrava was built for an Edwardian admiral and is said to have been the address for many a hedonistic reverie back in the 1920s and 1930s.

Faded but still enthralling, nowadays it is the summer home of the founder and chair of the KT Wong Foundation, which, through the arts, aims to build bridges between China and the rest of the world.

Serendipitously, it also happened to be Art Week in Cape Town — and so on Thursday evening, two days after the ushering in of the Year of the Fire Horse, Lady Linda welcomed friends, neighbours and many from the art world to come celebrate.

Red lanterns hung from the rafters while dahlias bloomed in flower arrangements, but it was the bountiful display of tangerines that caught my eye as I entered.

“The Chinese are always obsessed with prosperity, and tangerines represent gold, good health and longevity,” explained the lady of the manor, wearing a skirt fashioned from traditional Chinese brocade with a red wrap-around blouse with tassel trim by Cape Town couturier Gavin Rajah (who, through his events wing, helps Lady Linda put on her soirée).

She introduced me to former South African ambassador to China Siyabonga Cwele, fittingly turned out in a gold brocade shirt, who I recall has previously worn many ministerial hats, including that of state security during the Zuma years.

Basetsana Kumalo and Kerishnie Naiker at Lady Linda Wong Davies' celebration of the Chinese New Year. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Past ladies having a tête-à-tête in the lounge (among them, Basetsana Kumalo and Kerishnie Naiker, who both call Cape Town home these days) and out into the garden, where I spot an artist couple both in outfits featuring pops of fuchsia — Beezy Bailey and wife Nicola Bailey (whose recent bronze on rose quartz sculptures from an exhibition a few years ago live rent-free in my dreams).

Nicola and Beezy Bailey at the Kalk Bay celebration. (Ruvan Boshoff)

I’m afraid I hardly take note of the talented Baileys, though, because it is the two good-looking gents nearby, wearing matching ochre-red linen shirts, who catch my attention.

“Congratulations on your engagement!” I say to the younger brother of Michael Schumacher, who himself is a six-time F1 Grand Prix winner, and his dark-haired beau, Étienne, who was brandishing one the Vuse flavoured-vape devices offered by passing hostesses.

Ralf Schumacher and Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne at Lady Linda Wong Davies' summer home. (Ruvan Boshoff)

While the couple are coy about their upcoming nuptials (there’s an exclusivity arrangement with a German media company), Ralf does share that they spend five months a year in Cape Town these days, and they are heading back to Europe in a few days’ time (in sending her best wishes, ex-wife Cora recently suggested to German publication Bild that the two could be walking down the aisle in St Tropez in May).

Italian property magnate Guido Giachetti and BAT South Africa's Sivenasen Moodley at Lady Linda Wong Davies' Kalk Bay celebration. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Guests, including American photographer Ayana V Jackson, Italian property magnate Guido Giachetti (who has a sizeable art collection, including many works from artists across the continent), Gallery Momo director Odysseus Shirindza and designers Thebe Magugu and Stephen Van Eeden had their fill from an assortment of canapés such as Szechuan duck cigars with hoisin sauce, green gazpacho with mint and steamed prawns with coconut lime leaf dressing, as well as a help-yourself Italian-inspired food bar before Lady Linda took to the stage to welcome us.

“We Chinese believe that the more the merrier. You bring more good luck, good vibes, and we hope that you spread it all around!” she told the audience, which included representatives from the Tate in the UK and the Brooklyn Museum in the US.

If, like me, your knowledge of Chinese astrology is slim, Lady Linda explained a little about what we can expect during this lunar year.

“This is the fire decade, and Fire Horse, as you can see, is a year of impending forward energy, sometimes impetuous energy, but it is about upward progress. I wish you all great energy, huge happiness and great success all round,” she says, before welcoming on stage BAT South Africa’s Sivenasen Moodley, who also says a few words.

Onto that lion — and to the sound of a drumbeat, we are treated to a Chinese lion dance, which is performed to shoo away evil spirits and bad luck.

It is a treat to watch, especially as the striking red “lion” playfully dances in front of our hostess, much to her delight.