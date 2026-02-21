PARTING SHOT | Pure Genius

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town’s celebrated restaurateur, designer and artist Jacques Erasmus invites readers into his world with the release of his first book Hemelhuijs – a sensory journey through creativity, nostalgia, and reinvention.

Cape Town’s renowned around the world for putting on a show, and not the kind with curtain calls and encores. The city’s theatre is of a more insidious kind, where a plate arrives and you feel underdressed for your own lunch. Hemelhuijs has been staging that kind of drama for 15 years: part restaurant, part installation, part fantasy of linen, light and great composition.

Now Jacques Erasmus — the owner, cook, designer, florist and styling genius — has turned it all into a book, Hemelhuijs.

Hemelhuijs cover (Supplied)

He’s distilled his world into a limited-edition volume that’s a cookbook and an autobiography, and includes that all-important collection of recipes. It’s a manifesto of good taste in all its forms: memory, texture and colour plus flavour, bound together with the conviction that beauty is a form of sustenance.

Hemelhuijs – burnt (Supplied)

Hemelhuijs itself sits along the Fan Walk, in the city’s business district alongside the general café and dope shops. But step inside and you enter a more refined world. Colours are deliberate, and crockery is hand forged. Even the flowers stand to attention like they’re being paid to show off. It’s the sort of place where a plate of food arrives looking like it comes directly from a photoshoot. You’re just the prop.

Hemelhuijs – Italian spread (Supplied)

Erasmus’s genius lies in understanding that we don’t just taste with our mouths, but with our eyes too. A beautifully set table makes life itself more delicious. The glaze of a ceramic bowl, the fall of light across a linen napkin printed with flowers, the shade of a wall, all of these things flavour a meal as much as any herb or spice.

Hemelhuijs mint leeks (Supplied)

The book traces Erasmus’s evolution. Fifteen years of shifting palettes, menus and moods. It charts not just what’s been served, but how it’s been imagined. Erasmus has always approached food as art, with ingredients not so much combined as they are composed.

Hemelhuijs – a sensory journey through creativity, nostalgia, and reinvention. leopard (Supplied)

Beneath the immaculate surface, there’s something very personal and almost sentimental. Erasmus returns repeatedly to his origins: his grandmother, his mother named Toekie, a childhood shaped by the Northern Cape’s particular abundance — cabbage-wrapped frikkadelle, mieliepap glossed with butter and Karoo honey, rhubarb mellowed with vanilla — the flavour of inheritance. Even the much-mythologised mosbolletjie bread, somewhere deep in the book, reads like a family secret.

Hemelhuijs – a sensory journey through creativity, nostalgia, and reinvention. (Supplied)

Erasmus’s much-repeated mantra — that luxury lies in simplicity — sounds like branding until you realise how rigorously it is applied. His simplicity is constructed, layered and edited, made to look easy.

Hemelhuijs – a sensory journey through creativity, nostalgia, and reinvention. (Supplied)

The ingredients are sourced from Jonkmanshof, his country retreat, where the garden functions as a larder. It’s also a retreat from the city into cultivation.

What the book does particularly well is capture this sense of continuity. It’s divided into 14 parts — experiences, memories, fragments of history. It all holds because Erasmus’s voice, however stylised, is grounded in something recognisably human: the desire to remember, preserve and make something fleeting, like a meal, last a little longer.

Mint leeks (Supplied)

Restaurants are ephemeral by nature. Plates are cleared. Tables are reset. Even the most exquisite meal vanishes into digestion and dirty tablecloths. By committing Hemelhuijs to paper, Erasmus is attempting to fix all that effort into permanence. The book becomes an archive of moments that, in reality, could never be repeated exactly the same again.