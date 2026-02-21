Grammy nominee Karyn White to kick off new SA tour with Kirstenbosch show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grammy-nominated US singer Karyn White will be back in South Africa in April and May.

South Africa has become a mandatory stop for some of the world’s biggest names in music and soul icon Karyn White feels uniquely lucky to be among the talent that gets to sell out local venues.

Whyte, who has twice been nominated for Grammys — in 1989 and 1990 — and whose single Romantic hit No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, will make her fifth visit to South Africa for a performance at Kirstenbosch gardens on April 2, where singer Ami Faku will open for her.

Two days later she will perform at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, and on May 2 she will be at Sun City for the Magic Music Sessions, alongside Babalwa M, Vusi Nova and Lira, whom she has worked with before.

“Being in America, this is what we are manufacturers of — we’re the entertainment industry here. Our culture is really huge here. So to come there and be chosen — because South Africa doesn’t choose everybody — I feel like the luckiest girl,” she told the Sunday Times.

“When I realised South Africa chose me, and the connection is real, it has changed my life. I’m always so excited to come because the shows are different from the States.”

The first time she sang in South Africa, in 2018, White used a backing group from London, but she has since built a connection with local musicians.

I love the music, I love the culture. Y’all got it — Karyn White

“I’ve been working with my South African band. We always want to make sure we’re tapping into what the audience in South Africa wants. They are making sure that we’re doing things that will resonate with the audience. I love that, because it’s fresh for me, and it’s still me being my authentic self,” White said.

“I love the fact that we want to keep upping the ante. Every time the bond gets stronger, and I feel more empowered. In the States, we’re opening up the door to more South African artists. I’m always happy to see music and greatness come through. I love the music, I love the culture. Y’all got it.

“I love my South African audience. It’s always significant to me because you guys mean the world to me. I really feel the connection. You guys know the hits.”

While she plans to perform such favourites as Superwoman and The Way You Love Me, White will also do her latest single, You’re Gonna Want Me Back.

“I love what I do. I left the business for 17 years [and] came back. I’m on this journey too, and I get to experience that with all the different countries. I love empowering women and the feedback I get when they share their stories with me.”

White’s album Carpe Diem, released in 2012, marked her comeback from a long stretch of being out of the public eye.

Other US artists to have visited South Africa recently include Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Mariah the Scientist, Gunna, Kem, Rapsody, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean.

Boyz II Men will play at the GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town on May 27, then move to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria for gigs on May 29 and 30.

“We are looking forward to reconnecting with our South African fans,” founding member Nathan Morris said in a statement. “South Africa has always shown us incredible love, and we cannot wait to return and perform. There is something truly special about the energy and passion of South African audiences, and we look forward to creating memorable nights filled with great music and connection.”

Neo-soul singer Jill Scott, who just made a major return with her album To Whom This May Concern, also plans to perform in south Africa later this year. The Sunday Times can exclusively reveal that the Golden hitmaker is planning four shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.