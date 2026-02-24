Wellness for you and your pet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From diet to exercise, here's how you can take better care of your pets.

As we move into 2026, conversations around health and wellness are shifting. It’s no longer only about gym memberships, green juices, or step counts. It’s about presence, balance and the relationships that ground us.

“For many of us, that relationship is with a pet who loves us unconditionally, even when our schedules seem to continuously get in the way,” said Marycke Ackhurst, pet behaviour expert at Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“As pet parents, we care deeply for our pets and do our utmost for them. We buy the best food, the best toys, and we always offer a cuddle on the couch or a tummy scratch before bedtime. We and our pets wish we had more time, more energy and more space to show it,” said Ackhurst.

She said studies confirm what pet parents know: pets improve our mental health.

“They lower stress, reduce loneliness and bring comfort without judgment. But the relationship works both ways. Pets are sensitive to our moods, our tension, our absence. Caring for their wellness through movement, nutrition, grooming and affection is also a form of self-care. It grounds us. It reminds us to slow down. It gives structure to days that might otherwise blur together.”

Get your dogs and cats involved in your own wellness journey. (soloway/123rf.com)

However, time can often work against us, and instead of adding another task to a long list, what if your well-being and your pet’s well-being could be planned simultaneously, and were part of the same routine?

That morning walk isn’t only exercise; it’s fresh air for both of you.

That evening stretch on the living room floor becomes playtime.

That weekend spent outdoors isn’t indulgent; it’s restorative.

Pets thrive on routine, movement and connection. And so do we. When we align our wellness goals with theirs, our guilt will start to soften into gratitude. Your pet doesn’t need grand gestures. They don’t need hours of stimulation or constant attention. What they crave is consistency and presence. These are the moments when your phone is down, your mind is quieter and they have your total attention.

“These moments build trust and strengthen a bond that’s doing so much emotional heavy lifting in your life,” said Ackhurst.

In 2026, wellness for you and your pet doesn’t have to be aspirational. It can be compassionate. Remember your pet isn’t counting the hours you’re gone. They’re counting the moments you choose them when you’re home. Sometimes that’s more than enough.