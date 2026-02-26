SPOTLIGHT | K-pop stars, screams and the King of Rock n Roll on big screens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight features music concerts and screams at cinemas this week with the seventh instalment of the Scream franchise, a K-Pop frenzied takeover concert and the larger-than-life musical spectacle of never-before-seen footage of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley.

Fear hits closer to home as the phone is again ringing in the cult classic franchise Scream. A new Ghostface (still wearing the iconic Scream mask) killer emerges, and Sydney’s darkest fears are realised when her daughter becomes the next target in Scream 7. From the writer of the original screenplay, Kevin Williamson, and with returning cast members Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox and newcomers Jasmin Savoy Brown and Isabel May. At cinemas, IMAX and D-BOX.

From belly screams to concert lights that gleam, the global K-pop sensation Stray Kids take over the big screen. From award-winning music concert and documentary director Paul Dugdale, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience gives fans a front-row seat and VIP access to the band’s record-breaking tour. On at cinemas. Ranking second in world music sales, Stray Kids is capturing the energy and precision required to dominate K-pop popularity.

Elvis is an all-access pass to legendary performances, remastered visuals and immersive sound that is iconic director Baz Luhrmann’s (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!) ode to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. He features archival concert footage for audiences to relive the magic, charisma and sheer star power of the global icon. It is electric and immensely cinematic, proving legends never leave the building. At cinemas and IMAX.

