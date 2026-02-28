‘Man on the Run’, ‘Paradise Season 2’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you have 2 hours

MAN ON THE RUN — Prime Video

Oscar winning documentary director Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) gets intimate access to Sir Paul McCartney and his fellow surviving Beatle, Ringo Starr, for a documentary that examines what happened to McCartney following the break-up of the biggest band in the world in 1969. McCartney, with his wife Linda, formed Wings, the band that went on the run and gave the other half of the Beatles writing partnership a whole new sound and second wind of global pop relevance.

If you have 3 hours

PARADISE SEASON 2 — Disney+

Sterling K. Brown returns as former presidential secret service agent Xavier Collins. He ventures beyond the idyllic confines of the uber-rich and powerful Paradise estate in search of his wife whom he believes to still be alive somewhere in the wasteland of post-apocalyptic America.

If you have 4 hours

STRIP LAW — Netflix

Former The Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Cullen Crawford turns his satirical lens on the absurdities of Sin City in this silly but funny adult animation. It follows the misadventures of a group of outsider lawyers and their daily encounters with the (only slightly exaggerated for comic effect) weirdos of Las Vegas.

If you have many hours

CUT TO BLACK — Mubi.com

Mubi’s Black History Month curation brings together a wealth of hidden gems from the long history of black cinema both in the US and beyond, including seminal works by Med Hondo, Alice Diop, Mati Diop, Julie Dash, and Roberto Minervini. The collection celebrate classics and hidden treasures of black cinema that reflects on the past, present and future.

If you have many hours

SOUTHLAND — Netflix

Creator Ann Biderman’s gritty cop show gets better with every season. The series ran for five seasons from 2009 to 2013 and remains a strong, distinctive drama with a fine sense of characters and place. It uses an ambitious interconnected storytelling device that makes Los Angeles not just the setting but a leading character.