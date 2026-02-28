PARTING SHOT | Visual mosaic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An early morning glow brings out the rich pastel colours of the Sossusvlei dunes in Namibia. The contrast of the green and delicate peach colours almost overwhelms the senses; the patterns and textures emerging from the shadows give the landscape a distinctive, painterly look, by J Fritz Rumpf.

In an age when images flicker past at the speed of a swipe, the Sony World Photography Awards is a reminder that there’s something rare and special about the single photograph that stops you in your tracks.

Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2026, by Chukwudebelu Ojekwe, Nigeria, (Chukwudebelu Ojekwe)

The announcement of the winners and shortlisted photographers for the 2026 Open Competition makes it obvious why the still image still matters. In their 19th year, the awards have become one of the most prestigious stages in global photography, attracting an extraordinary number of submissions. This year alone, more than 430,000 photographs from over 200 countries and territories were entered across the various competitions — a visual census of how the world sees itself.

Taken in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood of Cape Town, South Africa, this image centres on a parked car set against a sharply divided colourful facade. The composition balances geometry and saturation; everyday architecture becomes graphic and deliberate, reflecting how colour and place shape urban identity, by Robby Ogilvie, UK. (Robby Ogilvie)

The Open competition, which celebrates the most powerful standalone photographs taken in the past year, is the purest expression of that vision. Unlike series-based categories, the focus here is on the singular moment — an image that distils a story into one arresting frame.

Shortlist, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2026, by Anita Clark & Paul Wenham-Clarke, UK (Anita Clark & Paul Wenham-Clarke, )

Among the photographers recognised this year is Kalista Kemp, who’s been shortlisted in the Portraiture category for her photograph Man outside the church. The image was captured during her travels in Ghana and reflects the quiet observational power that defines much of contemporary portrait photography: a fleeting encounter that suggests a deeper narrative.

Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026, by Kalista Kemp, SA. (© Kalista Kemp)

Portraiture is one of photography’s most revealing genres. A single face, caught in a particular light or moment of stillness, can convey a world of history, culture and emotion. Kemp’s shortlisted image sits within that tradition — an example of how travel and curiosity intersect to produce photographs that transcend geography.

Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026, by Carlo Yuen, Hong Kong (_852.CARLO)

The 2026 Open competition was judged by Ruby Rees-Sheridan, assistant curator of photography at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The winning images span ten categories, from wildlife and street photography to architecture and travel, offering a sweeping survey of the themes and visual styles shaping photography today.

Phillip of Tanna, a self-taught volcanologist, lives at the base of Yasur volcano in his local village on Tanna. He collaborates with international scientists to document information about Vanuatu's volcanoes. In this image he poses in a gifted lava-protection suit on the ash plain of Mount Yasur, by Elle Leontiev. (Elle Leontiev)

What emerges from this year’s selections is a sense of the astonishing diversity of contemporary image-making. Some photographs capture breathtaking landscapes or rare encounters with wildlife; others freeze fragments of daily life in cities across the world. A few images are humorous or surreal, others are contemplative. Together they form a mosaic of global perspectives — reflecting the reality that photography remains one of the most democratic art forms.

Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards, by Chung Cheong Wong, Singapore. (Wong Chung Cheong)

The Awards aren’t just about recognition. They also serve as a platform, propelling photographers into the international spotlight and introducing audiences to emerging visual voices.

Shortlist, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2026 by Andre Magarao, Brazil. (andre magarao)

The overall Open Photographer of the Year will be announced on 16 April at a gala ceremony in London. The winner receives $5,000 and Sony digital imaging equipment. What follows is the annual exhibition at Somerset House in London, which runs from April 17 to May 4, 2026 before travelling to other venues around the world.

In a world saturated with pictures, the Sony World Photography Awards celebrates the rare photograph that does something extraordinary: it made us pause, look again and understand the world differently.