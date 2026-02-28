Shelf-help book of the week: Letlhokwa George Mpedi shares nature’s lessons on leadership

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'From Predator to Prey: Leadership Lessons from the African Wild and Beyond', by Letlhokwa George Mpedi (Tracey McDonald Publishers)

Mpedi is not new at writing about how the natural world can teach us valuable examples of living in the frantic pace of corporations, businesses and just trying to exist in this hectic modern world. In his first book From the Baobab to the Mosquito he emphasised the value of collaboration and collective decision-making needed in leadership, which reflects the communal values that are at the heart of many African cultures. He quotes a popular African idiom: “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

In his latest book he draws inspiration from his trip to the Kruger National Park where he was inspired to look at how the intricate dynamics of animal behaviour has strong parallels between the natural order and human systems of power. Through this lens, this book explores how nature’s codes can inform leadership dynamics.

Drawing from a distinctly African approach to leadership, which emphasizes community and interdependence, From Predator to Prey explores the unwritten rule of law that governs the wild and its applications for humanity. There are 20 chapters that break down how we can re-envision leadership. From the silent cooperation of lionesses on a hunt to the matriarchal approach of elephants and even the territorial instincts of wild dogs, this book offers a thought-provoking perspective on how nature’s instincts can inform our understanding of leadership dynamics. He invites readers to relook and rethink the conventional way of doing business.

And as for his credentials, Mpedi is a Professor of Labour and Social Security Law, and the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg.