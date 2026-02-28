YOUR WEEKLY STARS | March 2-7

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

The communication planet has moved in, with offers of great wit, intellectual brilliance and heart-stopping humour. You’re at your brilliant best. However, genius and common sense seldom work together, so if someone offers you a fabulous deal, ask for more time. Promises are unlikely to be kept now. Meanwhile, use Tuesday’s wonderfully helpful lunar eclipse to pinpoint a new love. If you’re looking.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You’ve got a few tedious delays to look forward to. But if you’re able to pinpoint specific difficulties, you’ll easily find detours around the problems. Even so, don’t make any commitments before April. In fact, use your spare hours (more than you expected) to rustle up some romance. You’ll get nowhere if you leave all the moves to someone else. Tuesday passionate eclipse is standing by to help if needed.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

There you are, trying really hard to stick to the straight and narrow, and little detours keep popping up to lure you away. You have two choices. You can fight like mad to hold your spot, or you can follow your heart. If you’re not happy with what you find, you can jump back on the road any time you like. Meanwhile, isn’t it time you had a little fun? Tuesday’s highly intelligent lunar eclipse insists on it.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Looking for closure? Wondering why you can’t let go of something that’s lasted too long? If love’s the issue, surrender is the only response. Ask for help, look for signs, and pay close attention to your dreams. This one’s no longer up to you — so you’ll get the message soon enough. If it’s money, first make sure no-one’s messing with yours, and then change your system. Luck is close by. But it needs an open door. Nothing big will happen before April either way. Hang in there.

CANCER

(Jun 21— Jul 22)

Unexpected work-related news sends you into a spin. Whether it’s what you wanted to hear or not, it’s certainly having the desired effect — which is to wake you from that emotional coma. So up you get. There’s are planets to be saved and dolphins to be rescued. Start by rescuing yourself — and see where the road takes you from there. Tuesdays’ magnetic lunar eclipse has big plans for you. All you need to do is get on the bus.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

For once, family and friends are sufficiently on your side to make a real difference. You, on the other hand, get to puff out your chest and show them your wares. Leo creativity, generosity, adorability and general star quality is on display. This time, you don’t need to worry about anything boring. Details are taken care of. Offers are managed. The applause is deafening. You’re on a roll. Write down a list of dreams — and read it out loud. You’ll be heard.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

If you ever believed in destiny, look out the window on Tuesday evening, and inhale the transformational energy of the Blood Moon Virgo lunar eclipse. This is your chance to change your life. If you have special wishes, read them out to the moon goddess. Alternatively, stand back and let your fate come to you. Either way, this is one of those weeks you’ll look back on — and remember the way things used to be. Be excited. Let yourself enjoy the new you.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

The relationships have gone temporarily bonkers. On the one hand, you can hardly contain your jealousy — while rushing about trying to prove you don’t care. On the other, you’re ready for some real commitments. And on the third, there’s a brand new fascination just around the next corner. Take a deep breath — and work on being an adult. Alternatively, get back to work. Either way, don’t make any big decisions before April. You’re not in a fit state.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

If you get one of those flu bugs, take to your bed. Your body obviously needs a little more time to recover from last year’s onslaught. For the rest, move slowly into your new year. Tuesday’s eclipse sends alternative directions. Make sure your car’s in good shape and your body’s ready for lift-off. And don’t fret if the love life has taken a dive. You need time with yourself now. Tell your life you’ll be back soon. Meanwhile, relish the moments.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

You’re in luck — almost. Career and money are about to improve after Tuesday’s powerful lunar eclipse. Keep that in mind when handling (with charm and generosity) family and relationship dramas of the kind that fray your nerves. And sure, it’s strange to start the month with tension. But think how much stronger you’ll be by April when the goodies start to arrive. By then you’ll be truly ready to receive. Meanwhile, do your thing. Be the good guy, as usual.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

There’s an extremely demanding lunar eclipse on Tuesday — begging you to kiss and make up. There’s lots of work in store — with more apologies than you think you ought to make. Still, you never were very good at handling other people’s grudges. So don’t. Just say sorry, and move on. Besides, you have other fish to fry — a new job offer perhaps, or a fantastic new project. Don’t waste valuable time on ancient history. Think beyond your limits. Be the bigger man, or woman.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Just because the planets are completely nuts, doesn’t mean you can’t have a great week. Prosperity is all around you. Jobs are available. Money can be made. All you need is a little faith — mainly in yourself. Once you start saying wimpy things like, ‘I’ll just wait and see what happens’, you might as well give up and stare at the TV. But if you’re even vaguely alive, you’ll make magic this week. Tuesday’s creative lunar eclipse sends all the clues you need.

HERE’S YOUR CHART ...

Milly Chiboza

March 14, 1979, Pretoria, 7pm

Sun sign: Pisces

Moon sign: Libra

Rising sign: Libra

You must be very beautiful — you certainly have all the signs of having been blessed by the goddess of loveliness. Of course, you’ll probably have the odd addiction — and maybe even a slight weight issue — but gorgeous all the same. Still, your work occupies your thoughts as you continue to struggle to find your path. Last year was difficult — demanding sacrifice and even some heartbreak. This year brings the kind of magic you’ve been hoping for. At last, particularly after your birthday, you’ll unearth your extraordinary gifts — finding ways to master your uniqueness and finally appreciate your magic. Stick around. The ride has only just begun. One more thing: true love will take a little longer than you’d hoped. But you won’t be alone until you get there. You’ll have loads of practice along the way.

want your chart read?

asklindashaw@mweb.co.za