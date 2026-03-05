Oops, she did it again: Britney Spears arrested in California

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pop star Britney Spears is making headlines for her recent arrest in California. According to reports, the My Perogative singer was stopped and handcuffed by the California highway patrol at 9pm on Wednesday, booked in the early hours of Thursday morning and released at 6am.

Spears will be in court on May 4.

This is not the star’s first run in with the law. In 2007, she was hit with four misdemeanour charges after an alleged hit and run with a parked car. The vehicle’s owner dropped the charges after Spears paid for damages.

Earlier this week, Spears was victorious in acquiring a restraining order against a stalker who has been following her since 2013. The 51-year-old man had made disturbing social media posts before rocking up at her home unannounced.

Spears also made headlines recently for selling her music catalogue privately to Primar Wave, a privatey owned music talent and management company.

Following this week’s arrest, Spears deleted her Instagram account with the last reported post captioned “Song representing fragility be careful my friends when dealing with the queen of hearts.”

While she has sworn off live performances in the US, Spears has not shown any interest in making new music since her release from the conservatorship she was under. She has become famous for her social media public apperances and viral videos along with singles recorded for the 2022 Elton John collaboration and 2023’s Mind Your Business with rapper and producer, will.i.am.