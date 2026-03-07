A punk love story about autonomy, monstrosity and refusing to be anyone’s experiment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In The Bride! Jessie Buckley plays Frankenstein’s bride with the kind of feral intelligence that’s become her signature. Reimagining the infamous companion to the monster, Buckley doesn’t play her as a stitched-up afterthought but as a being, jolted into life and consciousness. There’s something thrillingly untamed in her performance: a creature discovering sensation, agency and rage in equal measure. In Buckley’s hands, The Bride is less gothic ornament and more existential insurgent — a woman assembled by men who refuses to be their experiment. We spoke to Buckley about her role.

Annette Bening and Jeannie Berlin in 'The Bride!' (Supplied)

Your reaction to reading the script?

Jessie Buckley (JB): My first reaction was “I have no idea how to do this”. I told Maggie [Gyllenhaal, the director] I felt electrocuted but didn’t know where the source was. It rattled me in a provocative way. I felt terrified, naked, thrilled and awake to the possibility of the role.

William Hill and Penelope Cruz in 'The Bride!' (Supplied)

The script is about the parts of ourselves we lock away because we’re scared of the monsters inside. Frankenstein’s monster says to his creator, “You made me, now you’re trying to kill me”. All he wanted was a companion. This story shows us the monster in us. We need our monsters. It’s a love story, like Bonnie and Clyde, the most monstrous, punk love story ever.

Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale in 'The Bride!'. (Supplied)

Your reading of the character?

JB: She’s intense - with a wild, abandoned life force. It’s passion on the brink. She asks, how much of me and my monstrosity, my too muchness, can you love?

The Bride isn’t satisfied to be reinvigorated as a mate. She wants autonomy to discover herself so she can be fully in the relationship with Frank [Frankenstein played by Christian Bale]. Once she’s reborn, she demands absolute life and love. The Bride and Frank do some f**ked up things, but not without consequence.

Maggie demands that we meet our monsters. It’s provocative. It bucks the establishment and the idea of what love and life is meant to be. What do we have to suppress to be accepted by society?

Jessie Buckley in 'The Bride!' (Supplied)

Who is Ida?

JB: Ida is tough, sharp, a survivor. Maggie referenced the Jean Rhys novel, Voyages in the Dark when we first started talking about the film. The character is a working girl who numbs herself to the reality of the glass ceiling. She’s a tenacious woman, witty, intelligent, a firecracker. She’s on the edge. Something inside her cracks. She tries to keep her head above water but it hurts so much to be disappointed by the world. She exists on a flatline.

Who’s The Bride?

JB: She’s a formidable newborn discovering herself in her new form. She’s vulnerable because she’s been given information about who she is before she’s realised it for herself. Out of survival, she questions the terms of her new reality. She isn’t comfortable until she discovers the truth within herself. She’s in a meaningful, powerful, passionate relationship with Frank. But she also wants to be in a relationship with the world. She doesn’t want to be locked in an attic. She wants love and she wants her mind to be free. The film is about achieving autonomy of the self and incubating your monster so you can be in an undeniably full relationship.

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in 'The Bride!' (Supplied)

What was it like working with Maggie Gyllenhaal?

JB: She’s one of the most important women in my life. She woke me up. She’s fearless. We were two beating hearts that will continue to work and discover things alongside each other for the rest of our lives. I love working with Maggie because she lets me go to the part of my self that I try to suppress. My experience of working with her in The Lost Daughter was like drinking water. I needed it. It was like a big sandpit we played in.

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs Jessie Buckley in 'The Bride!' (Supplied)

How did you create The Bride’s look?

JB: Sandy Powell [costume designer] and Nadia Stacey [make-up and prosthetic designer] are extraordinary artists. They had interesting, bold visual ideas about how she should look. The orange they chose for The Bride is so effervescent. It’s punk. Sandy draped me in delicious orange silky clothes and blue stockings, and this amazing leg brace that she’d made. Nadia researched what happens to a body when it’s electrified. There are interesting graphic images that came up. Skin, when it gets electrified by lightning, creates a graphic tattoo that looks like a tree. We imagined the substance that comes from this electrical current that reawakens The Bride — blood that’s is almost black, like the ink that Mary Shelley [Frakenstein author] used to pen her fiction. The splatter across her face comes from the explosive rebirth.

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale in 'The Bride!' (Supplied)

Last words

JB: Maggie has created a love story with a wild beating heart. She acknowledges the monstrous, the misfits, the parts that lurk in the shadows. She gives them a vast canvas to live and love on. This film is disobedient, ungovernable and has a new cinematic language. Every frame is epic. The script, the filming, the characters are epic. Larry Sher, the cinematographer, has instilled a heartbeat in each scene. The pulse behind this punk, iconic, mythological story, will, as Maggie says, make people stand up and scream, “Help!” I hope it scares the shit out of them.