HOT LUNCH | From singing with Luthuli to working with Mandela

It is not easy to avoid geopolitics when sitting across the table from Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka — especially on a week night when current events are at fever pitch and threatening to intrude on a Capriccio Wine Club evening in Fairlands hosted by the Most Wanted Club.

But on this evening, fortified by excellent Portuguese wines from the Douro Valley and the convivial murmur of a crowded room, we attempt something slightly different. Instead of surrendering to the urgent pull of global crises, we slow things down and try to bring a little grace to our corner of the world.

I am conscious that the good doctor represents a kind of aspirational leadership and service mindset that feels in short supply at present. The former deputy president of South Africa and former deputy executive director of UN Women has spent a lifetime navigating the turbulent intersections of power, justice and human dignity.

I confess to a certain socio-anthropological curiosity about the influences that forged her value system. “I’m from KwaZulu-Natal,” she says simply. “That’s where my childhood materialised.”

She grew up in Clermont, just outside Pinetown. Her memories of childhood are not dramatic or romanticised. Instead they are rooted in discipline, education and a household in which everyone was expected to contribute.

“I had very hard-working parents, so they managed to keep us busy all the time.”

Her mother was a health worker by day. In the evenings she ran literacy classes from the family home for adults who had never learnt to read or write. “I was a deputy teacher, in a way,” Mlambo-Ngcuka laughs. “These grown-up adults who could not write; and at that time I could write.”

It is a memory that still moves her. “The greatest joy was when they had learnt to write and to count. Then they could manage their own money in their small businesses and read some of their correspondence. I think that is why I am so passionate about education. The seed was planted there.”

She has translated that early lesson into tangible action. Today her foundation supports more than 60 schools in Limpopo, and she serves as chancellor of the University of Johannesburg.

Her father was also a teacher and later became a school principal, which meant education was both an expectation and an aspiration in the household. “As long as I can remember, I always wanted to be a professor,” she says. “That was my dream.”

But the political turbulence of apartheid South Africa reshaped the ambitions of many young people, including hers.

Her childhood also brought her into proximity with one of the giants of the liberation movement. Her family had connections to the family of Albert Luthuli, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former president of the ANC. As a young girl she would climb onto his lap and sing old activist songs. “He would say, ‘You are going to go very far. Just keep thinking like that.’”

The move that eventually took her beyond South Africa came through an unexpected combination of activism and opportunity. At the time she was teaching in KwaZulu-Natal, but political pressure was intensifying. Members of the Inkatha Freedom Party had begun monitoring her activities.

“They went to my principal and told him they knew about this teacher and what she was doing with the students,” she recalls.

Her fiancé, Bulelani Ngcuka, who later became her husband, was in prison for political activity. The principal offered pragmatic advice. “He told me it would not be funny if both of you ended up in prison,” she says. “You must choose how you conduct your business.”

Around that time she was invited to attend a youth conference organised by the Young Women’s Christian Association in Singapore. What began as a conference soon became a turning point. “I wanted to make sure that we had an anti-apartheid resolution adopted,” she says.

Her advocacy made her one of the most visible participants at the gathering. Soon afterwards she was offered a position as an international youth organiser. When she returned home with the news, her principal urged her to accept. “He said, ‘This is your opportunity to leave legally.’”

The arrangement soon developed into a dual mission. By day she worked in international youth and women’s advocacy. Behind the scenes she also supported the liberation struggle. “They told me I could be a roving ambassador,” she says with a smile. The work also broadened her understanding of global human rights movements.

“It was the time of the global peace movement and the anti-nuclear movement,” she says. “You realise that human rights are not only about gender. They are about all the rights that are trampled.”

This perspective shaped a lifelong philosophy. “The ultimate feminism is about the rights of people,” she says. “Women stand at the centre of that struggle.”

Her entry into government came through encouragement from Nelson Mandela. When he appointed her deputy minister of trade & industry, she initially resisted. “I told him I did not know this department,” she recalls. “I asked for time to read about it.”

Mandela listened patiently before offering a characteristically disarming response. “He said, ‘I have been in prison for many years, and I did not train to be a president either. I am trying.’”

It is a philosophy she has carried ever since. Despite the turbulence of current politics and the corrosive effects of corruption and theft, which she roundly condemns, Mlambo-Ngcuka refuses to surrender to cynicism.

“We do not have the luxury of giving up,” she says firmly. “If we stop trying, we are giving up on the future of our children.”